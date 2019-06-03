WIRE Buzz: Blumhouse's Magic 8 Ball movie rolling; supernatural Shakespeare comedy coming; more

Is the upcoming Magic 8 Ball film closer to happening? Signs point to yes.

The film, which is one of toy company Mattel's many forays into live-action filmmaking, has found its director as well as a newfound production partnership. According to Deadline, Mattel's recently launched production studio will team with Blumhouse to produce Magic 8 Ball, which will be based on the eponymous fortune-telling toy.

Additionally, Truth or Dare director Jeff Wadlow will not only helm the film, he'll also be penning the screenplay with his writing partners Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach.

"As fans of Mattel and their iconic brands, we’re looking forward to bringing Magic 8 Ball, one of their most celebrated toys, to life, and playing against expectations in doing so," said Jason Blum, head honcho at Blumhouse.

The Magic 8 Ball toy first hit the shelves back in 1950, and has largely stayed true to its design. Which is, much like it sounds, a giant 8 ball with a 20-sided die floating inside its liquid core. Hold the Magic 8 Ball, ask it a yes/no question, and it'll give you an answer. Although most people shake it beforehand, you shouldn't do that. (Seriously, read the directions, people).

It's unclear what the plot of Magic 8 Ball will be, but with Blumhouse and Wadlow attached, it's a fairly safe bet that it'll involve some horrific type of supernatural mayhem.

Next up, the horror/comedy Ghost Light has been picked up by Giant Pictures, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The supernatural comedy stars Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) as a washed-up soap opera star drowning his sorrows by pouring money into a local theater troupe. But when he disregards the superstitions surrounding Shakespeare's Macbeth, he inadvertently unleashes the infamous Curse of the Scottish Play.

Ghost Light is directed by John Stimpson, and co-stars Tom Riley, Roger Bart, Carol Kane, and Shannyn Sossamon. You can catch the film on VOD and DVD starting on June 18.

Finally, Mystery Science Theater 3000 is hitting the road one last time.

Earlier today, Joel Hodgson announced Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour, an all-new live production that will kick off in September.

Hodgson was the creator and original host of MST3K, where he played Joel Robinson, a janitor who was sent to space to watch bad movies and assess their humanity-destroying potential. He built several robot friends to keep him company, including Tom Servo, Gypsy, Crow T. Robot, and Cambot, who watched movies while making snide observations.

"I really wanted to do something special since it's my farewell tour with MST3K Live," Hodgson said in a release. "Also, Tom, Crow, and Gypsy have become such great live performers, I decided to give them the ultimate challenge: a movie riffing robot circus!"

As part of Hodgson's final tour, two new films will be screened, No Retreat, No Surrender, starring a young Jean Claude Van Damme, and the '60s British schlock-fest Circus of Horrors.

If you want to check out MST3K live with Hodgson one last time, you can find out more information here.