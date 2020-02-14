WIRE Buzz: Magic: The Gathering conjures doc; '70s rock song gets a movie; more

The history and cultural impact of Magic: The Gathering will be explored in an upcoming documentary entitled Igniting the Spark, The Story of Magic: The Gathering.

Brian Stillman (Plastic Galaxy: The Story of The Star Wars Toys) and Kelley Slagle (Of Dice and Men) are co-directing the film, which is produced by Stillman, Slagle, Seth Polansky, Brian Volk-Weiss, and Cisco Henson.

"Magic: The Gathering is a classic success story, a homegrown game that came from nowhere and achieved world-wide success. It's brought joy to millions of people and along the way completely transformed the game industry. We can't wait to tell this story," said the directors in a statement.

Credit: Mark Abramson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"I've played Magic: The Gathering since 1994. Now, 25 years later, I'm beyond thrilled to be able to give something back to the game and the community that has given me so much joy over the years," added Polansky.

The documentary is also produced by the Nacelle Company (The Toys That Made Us), Cavegirl Productions, and X-Ray Films.

The strategy and collectable card game was originally created in 1993 by mathematician Richard Garfield. Today, the game — published by D&D owner Wizards of the Coast — has nearly 40 million fans across 70 countries.

Last summer, it was confirmed that Joe and Anthony Russo (the directors of Avengers: Endgame) would be making an animated series based on the property for Netflix.

Books and TV are regular fodder for film adaptations, but a progressive rock song from 1970s?

Radar Pictures (one of the producers behind Sony's rebooted Jumanji films) announced today that it is developing Emerson, Lake & Palmer's 1973 track “Karn Evil 9" into a science fiction movie.

The song in question (which is nearly 30 minutes long) will be turned into a screen story about "a society that has drained all its blood with a dependence on technology," notes the release, "the film will explore the world controlled by a pervasive and dictatorial technocracy."

The titular "Karn Evil" is an annual Logan's Run-type rite of passage that offers young people a chance to experience unlimited freedom before they are forced to become subservient to the ruling class. When people stop coming back, however, "fear drives a revolution to topple the status quo and the artificial intelligence discovered at its heart."

“The visionary world that ELP created with their recording 'Karn Evil 9' is much closer to reality today,” said producer Ted Field. “Our team at Radar looks forward to bringing this vision of where things may be headed to the big screen and beyond.”

Daniel H. Wilson (author of Robopocalypse) has been tapped to pen the screenplay.

“I’m incredibly excited to partner with Ted and Radar to explore 'Karn Evil 9'—a unique and thrilling world,” added the writer. “I couldn’t ask for better collaborators and I can’t wait to help add the Karn Evil 9 franchise to the Radar family.”

Speaking with Variety on the red carpet premiere of Outlander Season 5 last night, creator Ronald D. Moore revealed that he's been discussing spinoffs of the show with Starz.

“We are definitely talking about it, there’s nothing official, but we’re in conversations about it,” he said.

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ

“This season is about family and being drawn apart by all these forces with the Revolutionary War coming. Jamie has divided loyalties,” Sam Heughan told SYFY WIRE's Tara Bennett at the premiere. “It’s an amazing season and one of the best finales we’ve ever done.”

Season 5 of Outlander premieres on Starz this Sunday, Feb. 16.