SYFY’s The Magicians to end after five seasons

The Magicians, the longest-running show currently airing on SYFY, is coming to a close after its fifth season. The series adaptation of Lev Grossman's novels has been running since 2016. Leading up to its debut, showrunners John McNamara and Sera Gamble had famously optioned three novels with their own money, wrote the pilot, and sold the show — creating a vibrant and active fan base. Now, a season after its hero Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) sacrificed himself, the show itself is departing as well.

"The Magicians has been a part of our SYFY family for five fantastic seasons," the network said in a statement. "As we near the end of this journey, we want to thank John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and our entire brilliant cast, crew, writers, and directors for their beautiful creation. But most of all, we thank the fans for their tremendous support and passion. Because of you, magic will be in our hearts forever.”

The Magicians airs the ninth of 13 episodes of Season 5, "Cello Squirrel Daffodil," on March 4.

Meanwhile, SYFY looks to bolster its original programming lineup with the upcoming Vagrant Queen (premiering as part of the channel's Women's History Month celebration in a few weeks), Resident Alien (this summer), Chucky, and the just-announced Day of the Dead adaptation as well as The Surrealtor. Van Helsing and Wynonna Earp will also see their respective fifth and fourth seasons debut in 2020.

The Magicians will end after its Season 5 finale, "Fillory and Further," which airs on April 1.