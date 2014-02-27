Magneto does a little dentistry in this 4-page Marvel NOW! Magneto #1 preview

Next time you're sitting in the dentist's chair, cringing to the shrill squeal of the drill, try not to remember this gruesome image of Magneto performing a bit of unauthorized oral surgery on an old friend. In this preview for All-New Marvel NOW!'s Magneto #1 we get a peek at the cover art plus all four variants and a multi-page sequence of a poor coffeehouse barrista recounting a harrowing tale of a mysterious visitor who yanked the fillings out of a loyal customer's teeth and replaced them with fillings of his own. Written by Cullen Bunn with art by Gabriel Hernandez Walta, Magneto #1 features a host of creative variants via Skottie Young, Mike Del Mundo, Paolo Rivera and John Cassaday.

Here's what Marvel had to say about the Master of Magnetism's new story arc:

Once the deadliest, most feared mutant mastermind on the planet, MAGNETO is no longer the man he once was. After falling in with Cyclops and the X-Men, Erik Lehnsherr became just one more pawn in another man’s war. But now, determined to fight the war for mutantkind's survival on his own terms, Magneto sets out to regain what he’s lost… And show the world exactly why it should tremble at the sound of his name. Magneto will safeguard the future of the mutant race by hunting down each and every threat that would see his kind extinguished— and bloody his hands that they may never be a threat again.

Magneto #1 mesmerizes the comics world on March 5, 2014.

Will you be drawn to its awesomeness or still afraid of his dental work?

(Via Comic Book Movie)