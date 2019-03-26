Maisie Williams doesn't know 'when the f**k' New Mutants is coming out, either

Now that Disney officially owns 21st Century Fox, many superhero movie fans are busy wondering exactly when their favorite characters will finally meet on the big screen, but Fox's own Marvel Comics films aren't quite wrapped up just yet. In just a couple of months we'll finally see Dark Phoenix, the sequel to X-Men: Apocalypse, and then of course there's The New Mutants, which is...complicated.

Director Josh Boone's horror-centric film based on the Marvel Comics title of the same name was originally supposed to be released last April, and the first trailer dropped all the way back in October of 2017. Then the film was pushed to February of this year, and then pushed again to its last announced release date of August 2, 2019. Now, according to co-star Maisie Williams, even that is uncertain.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone conducted alongside her Game of Thrones sister Sophie Turner, Williams — who plays Rahne Sinclair, aka Wolfsbane, in the film — admitted her frustration with the New Mutants delays.

“Who knows when the f**k that’s gonna come out,” Williams said, and noted that she recently bumped into co-star Charlie Heaton (who plays Sam Guthrie, aka Cannonball) and he didn't know anything either.

Rolling Stone's chat with Williams also reaffirms something The Hollywood Reporter brought to light in a brief note earlier this month: That the planned reshoots to up the horror factor in The New Mutants don't seem to have actually happened, and that the August release date is now in question due to the Disney-Fox merger.

“Hopefully this interview will make everyone hurry up a little bit!” Williams added.

This adds even more uncertainty to an already uncertain future where New Mutants was concerned. The film has been delayed twice, another delay could be announced at any moment, and even its stars don't seem to know what to expect. All we know for sure is that some version of a New Mutants movie is in the can somewhere, and it now belongs to The Walt Disney Company. What they decide to do with it from here on remains a mystery.

There has also been ample speculation that Disney could opt to cut its losses and make the film a streaming exclusive and forego the theater entirely, possibly rolling it out on Hulu (which the studio owns a heavy stake in) or its upcoming homegrown streaming service Disney+. With no apparent plan in place to complete those long-discussed reshoots, that could make sense. Why invest more money in a project you don't plan on releasing theatrically, anyway?

For now, we'll keep that August date circled on our calendars. Just, you know, don't hold your breath.