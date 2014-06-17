A major Heroes alum has signed on for NBC's Reborn reboot

NBC has lured one of Heroes' original stars back into the fold. Heroes Reborn will feature the return of the one of the most integral characters from the series, Noah Bennet -- aka the Man in the Horn-Rimmed Glasses. Jack Coleman will reprise his role for the 13-episode stint, becoming the first Heroes actor to do so.



Once again, Heroes Reborn will come from the mind of creator Tim Kring. The plot is being kept under wraps, but for the most part it will have a similar premise to its predecessor, following a group of people as they discover their superhuman abilities.



When NBC first announced the miniseries, they hinted that familiar faces could return. Noah was a huge part of the original's overall story. He was connected to nearly everyone on the canvas in some shape or form. He was also the adoptive father of Claire Bennet (Hayden Panettiere), the cheerleader who at the center of the infamous "save the cheerleader, save the world" arc.



Are you happy that Noah Bennet will be back? Who should be next?



(via Deadline)



