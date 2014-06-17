Latest Stories

Image icon Arrow Arsenal
Tag: TV
Roy Harper is back just in time for a murder mystery in the latest Arrow
Image icon Legends of Tomorrow Nate and Zari
Tag: TV
Neron takes Ray and a surprising betrayal in the latest Legends of Tomorrow
Image icon Into the Badlands 308, Cressida
Tag: Fangrrls
Exclusive: Into the Badlands' Lorraine Toussaint on Cressida's power in 'Requiem for the Fallen'
Image icon Into the Badlands 315, Sunny
Tag: Fangrrls
A terrifying vision sows the seeds of doubt on Into the Badlands
Image icon jack_coleman.jpg

A major Heroes alum has signed on for NBC's Reborn reboot

Contributed by
lana.jpg
Krystal Clark
Jun 17, 2014

NBC has lured one of Heroes' original stars back into the fold. Heroes Reborn will feature the return of the one of the most integral characters from the series, Noah Bennet -- aka the Man in the Horn-Rimmed Glasses. Jack Coleman will reprise his role for the 13-episode stint, becoming the first Heroes actor to do so.

Once again, Heroes Reborn will come from the mind of creator Tim Kring. The plot is being kept under wraps, but for the most part it will have a similar premise to its predecessor, following a group of people as they discover their superhuman abilities.

When NBC first announced the miniseries, they hinted that familiar faces could return. Noah was a huge part of the original's overall story. He was connected to nearly everyone on the canvas in some shape or form. He was also the adoptive father of Claire Bennet (Hayden Panettiere), the cheerleader who at the center of the infamous "save the cheerleader, save the world" arc.

Are you happy that Noah Bennet will be back? Who should be next?

(via Deadline)

Tag: Heroes Reborn
Tag: Jack Coleman

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: