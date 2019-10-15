Take one giant leap into Titan Books' new Making Moon: A British Sci-Fi Cult Classic

As we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the historic NASA moon landing this past July, our gaze has been attuned to our pale white satellite in the heavens more than ever. With recent films like First Man and documentaries like Apollo 11 orbiting theaters, our thoughts might naturally move toward the 10th anniversary of a disorienting sci-fi drama from 2009 called Moon.

Making Moon: A British Sci-Fi Cult Classic is a deluxe new commemorative release by London-based Titan Books which seeks to deconstruct and dissect the production design and concept art of this mini masterpiece — and SYFY WIRE has an expanded preview as it arrives in bookstores Oct. 15.

Credit: Titan Books

Directed by Duncan Jones from a screenplay by Nathan Parker, and based on an original story by Jones, Moon chronicles the lonely lunar activities of Sam Bell (Sam Rockwell), a blue collar astronaut who experiences a bizarre existential crisis as he nears the end of a grueling three-year solitary stint mining helium-3 on the surface of the moon.

Credit: Titan Books

Moon originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2009 and went on to win Jones an impressive array of awards, including a BAFTA for best debut feature by a British filmmaker. Produced on a modest budget of just $5 million, Moon became an instant cult classic that was embraced by both critics and audiences, and was particularly praised for its carefully-researched scientific plausibility and extreme realism.

Credit: Titan Books

Making Moon is written by Titan's Simon Ward and takes a deep, 144-page dive into the genesis, development, and completion of the indie film from multiple angles, including featured interviews with the film’s creative contributors. It showcases rare pre-production concept art and never-seen behind-the-scenes images of the sterile sets, moonbase, lunar vehicles, and mining equipment, as well as compelling excerpts from the actual shooting script.

For more on the 10th anniversary of Moon, its newly remastered 4K Blu-ray release, and a chat with its ambitious director, check out SYFY WIRE's expanded coverage HERE and HERE.

Credit: Titan Books

Now strap in for an eerie odyssey into the crafting of Duncan Jones's Moon in the full gallery below, then tell us if this revealing new volume from Titan Books might find a cherished place on your shelf.