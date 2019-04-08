Making the Eight: Looking back on Game of Thrones Season 1

Have you watched the first season of Game of Thrones lately? Everyone looks so young! And the whole thing looks like a Midwestern renaissance festival (they didn't quite have the budget they had in later seasons). And Robert Baratheon says the word "whores" about two dozen times.

Hey, you've got to start somewhere. SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings and guest Katie Wilson break down GoT Season 1.

