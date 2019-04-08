Latest Stories

NASA Azure Rockets
Tag: Science
Whoa! Norwegians mistake NASA rocket tests for alien lights in the night sky
Seymour Cassel Rushmore
Tag: Movies
Seymour Cassel, longtime character actor from Twilight Zone to Dick Tracy, dead at 84
killing_eve_2-7.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 4/8/19: A comfortable psychopath
Julianne Moore
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Julianne Moore to tell Lisey's Story for Stephen King; Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite unveils a trailer; more
Game of Thrones Season 1 Episode 10 Fire and Blood

Making the Eight: Looking back on Game of Thrones Season 1

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 8, 2019

Have you watched the first season of Game of Thrones lately? Everyone looks so young! And the whole thing looks like a Midwestern renaissance festival (they didn't quite have the budget they had in later seasons). And Robert Baratheon says the word "whores" about two dozen times.

Hey, you've got to start somewhere. SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings and guest Katie Wilson break down GoT Season 1.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Coming Soon: Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Coming Soon: Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Game of Thrones Season 8
Tag: Making the Eight

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: