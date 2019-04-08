Making the Eight: Looking back on Game of Thrones Season 2

Season 2 of Game of Thrones! Remember? The kids suddenly looked like they were 40. And there was a little more money in the budget. And Peter Dinklage ruled, of course.

SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings is joined by comedian Corin Wells in this retrospective on the second season of GoT. We're getting closer and closer to the premiere of Season 8 ... join us every day until April 14 with Making the Eight.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Coming Soon: Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Coming Soon: Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.