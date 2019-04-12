Making the Eight: Looking back on Game of Thrones Season 6

Season 6 of Game of Thrones!

"In like a dead body, out like a bang" — that’s a saying, right? Jackie recaps the *explosive* sixth season and and chats about it with SYFY WIRE's Karama Horne. We're getting closer and closer to Sunday's premiere of Season 8 ... join us every day until April 14 with our Making the Eight podcast.

Listen below!

