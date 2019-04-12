Latest Stories

the-last-kingdom-3-8
Tag: Fangrrls
Gird your loins, arselings: The Last Kingdom has begun filming season 4
Thriller on Netflix
Tag: Movies
Netflix and Blumhouse surprise horror fans again with Carpenter-inspired 'Thriller'
Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider
Tag: Movies
Lara Croft swings back for more Tomb Raider with sequel in the works
Writers Guild of America Strike 2007 Getty Images
Tag: Fangrrls
The writer-agency feud that could dramatically change the entertainment we watch, explained
Game of Thrones Season 6 Battle of the Bastards

Making the Eight: Looking back on Game of Thrones Season 6

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 12, 2019

Season 6 of Game of Thrones!

"In like a dead body, out like a bang" — that’s a saying, right? Jackie recaps the *explosive* sixth season and and chats about it with SYFY WIRE's Karama Horne. We're getting closer and closer to Sunday's premiere of Season 8 ... join us every day until April 14 with our Making the Eight podcast.

Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Coming Soon: Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Game of Thrones Season 8
Tag: Making the Eight

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: