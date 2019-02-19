The Man in the High Castle canceled: Amazon’s premiere genre show ending after Season 4

One of the biggest names in alt-history will soon be history. Amazon’s premiere genre TV offering, the Philip K. Dick adaptation The Man in the High Castle, is ending after its upcoming fourth season.

Though it famously brought speculative fiction to Amazon before other genre offerings like Lore, The Tick, or Hanna, according to Deadline, the 2015 “what-if” series (about an America ruled by the Axis powers after the latter won World War II) will close out with this fall’s final season.

Executive producer Isa Dick Hackett said that, “it has been a great privilege to work alongside our extraordinary High Castle team, in partnership with David Zucker and Scott Free, to bring my father’s classic novel to life, particularly during this tumultuous period in our real world. I believe fans will be thrilled and satisfied by the epic conclusion we have in store for them.” Cast and crew of the show recently found out about the cancellation, which some have begun sharing on social media:

“With production ongoing on our fourth and final season, we can’t wait for fans to see how this final chapter in the story unfolds,” Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke said. “The Man in the High Castle helped define Amazon Prime Video in the genre space, and we are grateful and excited that we’ll continue to be in business with Isa and Electric Shepherd Productions for future Philip K. Dick adaptations.”

These adaptations have so far included the anthology Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams alongside High Castle. As far as the future goes, executive producer David Zucker has a few ideas that tease that closing High Castle’s story isn’t the end of the universe.

“While we’re bringing this chapter to a conclusion,” Zucker said, “if one thinks beyond the final frames of this series, it is very provocative to think about what stories may come thereafter. Whether or not we all get to tell them or they get told in another incarnation in film and television, that’s for us to all see. However, I don’t think you can look at this as an absolute culmination because of the nature of the stories that we’re telling with that.”

The Man in the High Castle's final season drops this fall on Amazon Prime.