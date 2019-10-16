The Man in the High Castle: The battle for the multiverse begins in final season trailer

All planes of existence run the risk of falling to the Nazi empire in the official trailer for the fourth and final season of Amazon's adaptation of The Man in the High Castle. Yes, the sycophantic Doctor Mengele (John Hans Tester) has succeeded in opening a doorway to parallel timelines — a doorway won't kill a person who tries to walk through it.

Having escaped the clutches of John Smith (Rufus Sewell) at the very end of last season, Juliana Crain (Alexa Davalos) is rallying a growing resistance movement to save the multiverse from the Third Reich. With the nifty ability to travel to different realities, Juliana will learn the secret to defeating the Germans and even turn Smith's wife, Helen (Chelah Horsdal), against him.

Crain also has to contend with Chief Inspector Kido (Joel de la Fuente), the imposing leader of the Kenpeitai in the Pacific States of America.

Watch the official trailer below:

Video of The Man in the High Castle Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Hopefully, John Smith, a high-ranking toadie for the Reich, turns against his evil masters and sides with his fellow Americans in the coming fight. He's already lost his son to the system and after exploring other paths he might have taken, his loyatly to Berlin could finally crumble.

"I appreciate it's taken so long to see who we would have been in the alternate world," Sewell said at this year's SDCC. "Smith has been thinking about the concept of other versions of himself; it's cool to see it finally."

Based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Philip K. Dick, The Man in the High Castle imagines a world in which America lost WWII and was divided by Nazi, Germany and Imperial Japan. One of the most important books of the alternate history genre, High Castle explores weighty themes of bigotry, bravery, and the tenuous nature of history.

While Dick planned a sequel, it was never realized. Nevertheless, certain elements from his outline (like the Nazis traveling to other worlds) did make it into the television show, which is very far from its source material.

Credit: Amazon Video

"Shows are usually ripped from the headlines, but as time goes on, it seems as if the headlines are starting to follow along with the show. We've embraced the extent with how it resonates with today," executive producer David Scarpa also said at SDCC.

Season 4 of The Man in the High Castle invades our reality Friday, Nov. 15.