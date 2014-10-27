Latest Stories

Avengers: Endgame Tony Stark and Nebula
Tag: Movies
Avengers: Endgame concept art shows remaining heroes ready for an epic battle
NECA_Avengers_Scalers_Thanos_2
Tag: Fangrrls
Chosen One of the Day: This poledancing Thanos toy
Lord of the Rings amazon map second age
Tag: TV
Amazon confirms Lord of the Rings show is Second Age prequel to films
Arrow The CW
Tag: TV
Arrow is ending. What does that mean for The CW's Arrowverse?
GalleryChar_1900x900_SUPUN4_3_52ab8fd51b5a34.80060929_0.jpg

Man of Steel's Goyer working on new DC-based TV project code-named ‘Krypton'

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Oct 27, 2014

It seems the recent wave of The Flash, Gotham and Constantine were just the beginning for DC’s expanded slate of television projects. Up next? Something called Krypton.

Bleeding Cool has broken a report that David Goyer (Man of Steel, the Dark Knight trilogy) is involved in deep development on a potential television series currently going by the name of Krypton. As any geek will note, that’s the name of Superman’s native alien planet — a place that got a good bit of screen time in the recent, Goyer-penned Man of Steel film.

So what’s the potential series about? We have no clue, and neither does the initial report. The name would suggest this could be a Superman-based prequel series, which is something DC has had success with in recent years via Gotham and Smallville. Or, you know, it could be something completely unrelated. But with Goyer involved, it’d stand to reason this is something legit. He also has a hand in NBC’s new Constantine series.

If this turns out to be a Superman series of some sort, it’d join CBS’s upcoming Supergirl series in tapping into one of DC’s biggest properties. But if this really is a series set on Krypton, it seems like an odd pitch for a television series. Sure, it’s a largely untapped area of the story — but a series set completely on an alien planet could be a tough sell for the average viewer. But as comic fans, we have to admit it could be extremely cool.

Or, you know, it could be something else entirely. Here’s hoping now that word of the development has leaked, some new details won’t be too far behind. What would you want from a Krypton series?

(Via Bleeding Cool)

Tag: Krypton
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Superman
Tag: David Goyer

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Krypton
Tag: DC Comics
933295-new_krypton_by_alecyl.jpg
Syfy, DC and David Goyer developing Superman prequel series set on Krypton
Trent Moore
Dec 8, 2014
Comment count Comment count: Trending 45
Tag: Krypton
Tag: Season two
krypton_gallery_109recap_01_thumb.jpg
Krypton renewed for Season 2 at SYFY
Jacob Oller
May 22, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 8
Tag: Krypton
Tag: Superman
krypton 1.png
Krypton: Doomsday's on the move and Dru-Zod's dad revealed in Episode 9, 'Hope'
Jeff Spry
May 16, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 6
Tag: Krypton
Tag: Superman
Krypton scenic guide hero
A scenic guide to the natural wonders of Krypton
Jeff Spry
May 2, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0