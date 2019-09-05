Latest Stories

Doctor Sleep
Ewan McGregor studied The Shining for Doctor Sleep: 'It was more interesting for me to look at Jack'
Cary Elwes is still bringing the hotness, as we wish
Important Toy News: This $1000 Batmobile and interactive Pikachu make for a perfect pair
LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer (Credit: LEGO)
Man your wallets... LEGO reveals their Ultimate Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer

Contributed by
Tara Bennett
Sep 5, 2019

If collecting Star Wars LEGO is your thing, better start clearing space in your house now because on October 1, 2019, the Ultimate Collector Series Imperial Star Destroyer model will be ready to fly into your hot little hands. 

LEGO Imperial Star Destroyer™ (Credit: LEGO)

The Devastator is the biggest Star Wars Star Destroyer kit to date from LEGO. Featuring a blissfully time consuming 4784 pieces, it allows you to recreate the ship featured in the opening scene of Star Wars: A New Hope. And if you don't just keep it in the box (who would?), the finished model measures over 17” (44cm) high, 43” (110cm) long and 26” (66cm) wide, and over 14” (37cm) high without stand. 

LEGO Imperial Star Destroyer Box Details (Credit: LEGO)

Created to appeal to the collector side of LEGO fandom, The Devastator comes with an Imperial Officer and Imperial Crewmember minifigure, and a display stand with informational fact plaque so you can make this a "museum quality" display piece amongst your collection. 

LEGO Imperial Officer minifigure

In terms of details built into the design, look for those swiveling guns that have vexed many a rebellion X-wing fighter, a tilting radar dish, and those huge engine exhausts (the jump to light speed noises are up to you).

LEGO Imperial Destroyer: The Devastator

The whole set isn't cheap. It will set you back $699.99, so in the meantime, you might want to figure out how to put an actual engine in it and make it your new commute to work. LEGO VIP members will have early access to The Devastator on September 18, 2019. Everyone else can start building on October 1, 2019.

