Latest Stories

Little Monsters
Tag: Fangrrls
How Little Monsters uses zombies as relationship therapy
Dazzler takes on Dr. Doom in Dazzler #3
Tag: Comics
Finding joy in the smell of old comics
Obi Wan Kenobi in Star Wars Attack of the Clones
Tag: Movies
The best scene in Star Wars is that time Obi-Wan Kenobi decided he was so very done in Attack of the Clones
IKEA furnishings inside the Mars Desert Research Station
Tag: Science
Ikea eyes the red planet with tiny designs for life on Mars
Baby Yoda The Mandalorian
More info i
Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney
Tag: TV
Tag: News

The Mandalorian is the most in-demand show on Earth thanks in no small part to Baby Yoda

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Dec 3, 2019

While it's only aired four episodes of its debut season, The Mandalorian on Disney+ has already cemented itself as one of the biggest pop culture phenomenons of the decade.

According to a new report from Parrot Analytics, the live-action Star Wars series created by Jon Favreau is now the most in-demand TV show in the entire world. At the Global TV Demand Awards, it beat out streamer darlings such as The Boys (Amazon), See (Apple TV+), Chernobyl (HBO), and The Umbrella Academy (Netflix).

Since its debut in early November, the program has unseated other in-demand small screen touchstones like Stranger Things, The Crown, The Flash, and even Game of Thrones.

"For the prior seven days ending December 1, The Mandalorian was 31.9 times more in-demand than the average title on a global basis," says Parrot. "In comparison, The Crown achieved 15.0 times the average, Stranger Things registered 18.9x, The Flash 21.6x and Game of Thrones managed 28.3 times." 

The Mandalorian

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

Obviously, we can't talk about The Mandalorian without talking about Baby Yoda, a character that has turned out to be more famous than the titular hero played by Pedro Pascal. After the mysterious child was rescued in Episode 3 (titled "The Sin"), we got to see a budding father-son dynamic between Mando and Baby Yoda on the secluded forest planet of Sorgan. Directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, Episode 4 (titled "Sanctuary") introduces Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and features a thrilling battle against an AT-ST.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dallas Howard revealed that her children had to keep Baby Yoda a secret for an entire year. Can you imagine keeping something like that to yourself at school?! We'd probably explode from the pressure.

"The thing I was most nervous about was that my kids had been on set quite a bit," she said. "So, they had seen Baby and interacted with Baby. When we were filming, my kids were 6 and 11; they’re now 7 and 12. When the kids went back to school, every single day I would say, 'So, what are you not gonna talk about today?' And they would say, 'Baby!' I’d be like, 'That’s right!' I would just consistently remind them that there’s no circumstance that could ever arise where they’re allowed to talk about Baby."

Baby Yoda The Mandalorian

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

Howard, who was influenced by The Village and Jurassic World for her episode, found it interesting that Favreau didn't see the child as something to be written off as totally harmless.

"In the case of Baby, Jon was really, really wise in that even though Baby was cute, he was like, 'We can’t just treat Baby like this cute little stuffed animal; we need to treat him more like a little baby crocodile, sort of amphibian like and is cute but also could maybe kill you,'" she continued. "It’s not just leaning into the fact that Baby is adorable. In my episode, because there are children in the episode, we’re allowed to see how others react to Baby, and we were able to lean into that a little bit."

Episode 5, which was written and directed by Dave Filoni, premieres on Disney+ this Friday.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Baby Yoda
Tag: Bryce Dallas Howard
Tag: Lucasfilm
Tag: disney plus

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker