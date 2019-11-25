The Mandalorian dethrones Stranger Things as most-watched original streaming series 

Never underestimate the power of Baby Yoda! Less than two weeks after its debut on Disney+, The Mandalorian has officially become the most-watched television series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms.

The flagship launch series for Disney’s nascent online streaming service has ended Stranger Things' 21-week reign as America's most in-demand digital exclusive series, according to Parrot Analytics. For the week of November 17-23, the hit series based in the Star Wars universe garnered 100.3 million “demand expressions” (the data firm’s measurement unit reflecting the desire, engagement, and viewership of a series weighted by importance).

Netflix’s Stranger Things, now in second place, received 81.2 million demand expressions last week, followed by DC Universe’s Titans, with 71.2 million.

Source: Parrot Analytics

The Mandalorian debuted in third place on Parrot Analytics’ ranking of the most in-demand original streaming series in the U.S., garnering nearly 40 million demand expressions.

“While demand is a metric that should not be confused with subscriber numbers, this is a strong indication that the Star Wars series is driving a lot of sign-ups to the fledgling Disney+ service,” a statement from Parrot Analytics said.

Since launching on Nov. 12, Disney+ gained more than 10 million subscribers, exceeding even the most optimistic of industry expectations.

Written and created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian follows a mysterious bounty hunter wearing the iconic helmet and armor previously donned by Fetts Jango and Boba, who takes a job hunting down a secret target and realizing he got more than be bargained for with the gig. The series features Pedro Pascal, Werner Herzog, Baby Yoda, Carl Weathers, Baby Yoda, and let’s not forget Baby Yoda.

The fourth episode of The Mandalorian airs next week on Disney+.