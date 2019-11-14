WIRE Buzz: Mandalorian Season 2 now shooting, Patrick Wilson set for Aquaman 2, more

More disintegrations are on the way.

Only two days after the inaugural episode of The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ with the streaming service's highly touted launch and already we learn that Disney is moving ahead with a second season, shooting for which is currently underway.

Showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed as much when he took to Instagram to share a cool pic of the titular bounty hunter's helmet with the caption, "Greetings from the set of #TheMandalorian season 2."

The Disney+ show, which stars Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian along with a cast that includes Nick Nolte, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Werner Herzog, has nabbed mostly positive reviews since the first chapter debuted on Tuesday, building on the Star Wars mythos post-1983's Return of the Jedi while referencing the most beloved parts of that galaxy far, far away.

No word how many episodes are being readied for Season 2 but they're expected sometime in 2020.

From the final frontier to the deep reaches of the sea, Patrick Wilson has officially confirmed he'll be returning to play Arthur Curry's half-brother and chief nemesis Orm in James Wan's Aquaman 2.

The actor spilled the news while making the publicity rounds for his latest film, Midway, telling The Hollywood Reporter that "he's slightly briefed [on Orm-related matters]."

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Entertainment

"I just throw a little dart here and there. I’ll say, ‘So, what about this?’ and [Wan will] say, ‘Well, this is what I’m thinking,’" revealed Wilson. "I can tell you that even his concepts for Aquaman 2 are pushing it even further. Whatever that means. I have a few ideas of where Orm fits in, but I’m not gonna talk about them."

When last we left Orm, the franchise's supervillain was defeated by Arthur and Mera in his quest to conquer the surface and lost out on the title of Ocean Master after he and Arthur had a throwdown and the latter spared his life.

Glad to hear he's getting his sea legs back. Aquaman 2 is set to make waves in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.

MLP: Pony Life/YouTube

Big news for Bronies!

In the wake of last week's confirmation of a My Little Pony movie set for 2021, now comes word that a new animated MLP series appropriately titled Pony Life will be trotting onto the small screen on Discovery Family in 2020.

Video of MLP: Pony Life Announcement! Fantasy Video

Per EW.com, the toon succeeds the Ponies' latest animated offering, Friendship Is Magic, and hitches the team to new digs over at Sugarcube Corner, a local bakery run by Pinkie Pie, which supposedly has a stable full of magical potions the Ponies can use should the opportunity present itself.

Hasbro has also unleashed a video that previews the Ponies' new look, and you can expect, of course, a whole new line of toys — it's currently for sale on Amazon and Toys "R" Us stores.

Giddyup!

Lastly, TechCrunch reports that NASA has unveiled a new app that enables space fans to get a sense of what it feels like to run their own commercial crew mission.

The Rocket Science: Ride 2 Station app puts you in command of a stripped-down and more simplified version of either a SpaceX Crew Dragon or a Boeing Starliner, which will be the two vehicles flying astronauts to the International Space Station starting next year, if all goes as planned.

Rocket Science to Ride/NASA

The app, available now as a free download via IOS and the web, lets users control each step of the mission — from crew selection and launch through the docking process, which can be done in automatic or manual mode. Its makers hope the app will inspire and educate a new generation of space enthusiasts.

Do you have the Right Stuff?