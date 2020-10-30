Mando returns with a full Star Wars western, Baby Yoda merch, and more [Jabba the Pod 4.1]

Well, that was a quaint way to start a new season. Not really, though. Wow.

The Mandalorian is back, and if you thought that this live-action Star Wars show couldn't possibly get more western than it already was, then buckle up, buckaroo, and welcome to Chapter 9. Not only was a character who began life in a book brought to live action, fans also got a ton of new Tatooine lore, fun reactions from Yoda Baby, and a surprise guest right at the end.

Written and directed by John Favreau, the season premiere provided a whole dragon carcass of meat to discuss. Our heroes over on Jabba the Pod are on it, going through every bone and fruit/egg thing there is and more. Join Brian, Caitlin, and Matt as they kick off the new season in high style.

Also on deck: Baby Yoda merch, Tales From Galaxy's Edge going High Republic, Kenobi news, and so much more. Oh, the Tusken and the farmer can be friends! Oh yes!

Take a listen right here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

