‘Manifest’ takes flight: Netflix announces plans for jumbo fourth (and final) season

Buckle up, Manifest fans. Netflix announced Saturday that it will run a new season of the sci-fi series, picking up where the mystery-rich show left off for its third season, which aired on NBC.

In a release, Netflix said it reached a deal with Warner Bros. TV to bring a “super-sized” fourth and final season of Manifest to the screen. There’s a little bit of fan-friendly timing in the announcement, too: Netflix revealed the news on Aug. 28, an homage to the enigmatic Flight 828 that lies at the center of Manifest’s episodic, reality-bending mystery.

Season 4 of Manifest at Netflix will consist of 20 episodes, "presented in parts to be determined," according to Netflix and featuring the return of series creator and showrunner Jeff Rake.

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime,” Rake said via Netflix's statement.

Manifest follows the uncanny aftermath of the landing of Montego Air Flight 828, which leaves its passengers grasping for answers after they discover that the rest of the world — friends, family, and everyone else — has inexplicably aged five years during the plane’s brief time in the air. The happy reunions after the passengers reappear are just the start of deeper mysteries.

Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, and Matt Long.