WIRE Buzz: Margaret Qualley has A Head Full of Ghosts; Green Lantern celebrates 80; more

Now that she's done the cult thing with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, could scream queen be in Margaret Qualley's future?

According to Deadline, the fast-rising actress is headed for the horror genre as she's set to star in A Head Full of Ghosts, the feature adaptation of Paul Tremblay's Bram Stoker Award-winning horror novel.

Coming aboard to write and direct the psychological horror film is Scott Cooper, the filmmaker behind Jeff Bridges' Oscar-winning 2009 film Crazy Heart, the 2015 Johnny Depp mob thriller Black Mass, and the forthcoming Guillermo Del Toro horror flick Antlers.

A Head Full of Ghosts is the chilling tale of 8-year-old Meredith "Merry" Barrett who watches her older sister develop schizophrenia, which morphs into a terrifying demonic possession that tears the family apart. Now in her twenties, Merry relates her traumatic past to Rachel Neville, a journalist haunted by a similar affliction.

No word which role Qualley will play, though it's safe to assume it's probably the older Merry as the book is mostly told through flashbacks, Interview With the Vampire-style.

The daughter of Andie McDowell, Qualley first garnered notice in Damon Lindelof's supernatural mystery drama The Leftovers for HBO before she shot to fame hitching a ride with Brad Pitt in Quentin Tarantino's Oscar nominated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In some big comic book news, DC Comics is releasing Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 in honor of the famed ring bearer becoming an octogenarian.

Green Lantern first made his debut way back in May 1940 in All-American Publications' All-American Comics #16, but he wasn't Hal Jordan, the most popular Lantern that fans are familiar with. Instead, in that historic issue written by Bill Finger and illustrated by Martin Nodell, he appeared as Alan Scott, a railroad engineer.

Of course, All-American would eventually merge with another publisher to form DC Comics, and over the years, DC dreamed up many Green Lanterns. Aside from Hal and Alan, others wearing the magic ring and taking the Green Lantern Oath include John Stewart, Guy Gardner, Kyle Rayner, Jessica Cruz, and Simon Baz.

Green Lantern Super Spectacular #1 by Liam Sharp (Credit: DC Comics)

That entire Lantern corp from first to last and more galactic favorites will be featured in this special commemorative issue, which is hitting comic book shops May 20, 2020.

Among the comic book scribes lending their imagination to the Super Spectacular will be Geoff Johns, Darryl Banks, Charlotte Fullerton McDuffie, Sina Grace, and Mike Grell among many others.

And fans should keep their eye out for eight additional covers featuring eight decades worth of Lanterns, as well.

(via DC Comics)

Speaking of DC superheroes, TV Line reports that Chris Wood is reprising his role as Mon-El and putting back on that iconic red suit for Supergirl's 100th episode.

The Vampire Diaries alum played the first live-action incarnation of the DC character in the second season of the hit CW series, before leaving at the end of the third to join the Legion of Superheroes.

Bettina Strauss/The CW

The prince from the planet Daxam first made his appearance at the end of Season 1 when his pod crash landed on Earth. From the start, he and Supergirl, aka Kara Danvers, aka Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist), didn't get along. That's because his home world and Krypton had an ancient bitter rivalry. She and Mon-El did share some sparks, however, when Supergirl sympathized with him while revealing the fate of Daxam, badly damaged in the wake of Krypton's explosion.

The 100th episode will also welcome back Odette Annable as Samantha Arias (aka Reign) and Sam Witwer as Ben Lockwood (aka Agent Liberty). Furthermore, it will see the debut of the new Mr. Mxyzptlk, previously played by Peter Gadiot back in Season 2 and now taken over by Reno 911! veteran Thomas Lennon.

An official CW summary of the story states, "Mxyzptlk returns with a proposition for Kara: What if she could go back in time and tell Lena her secret before Lex did? Would things turn out different? Looking back over key moments throughout the series, Kara must decide if she wants to change history to become friends with Lena again."

She can always fly around the world a few times. Supergirl's 100th episode airs Feb. 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT.