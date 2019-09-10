WIRE Buzz: Margot Robbie's Tank Girl lands director; Outside the Box teases Freaks filmmakers' follow-up; more

Quickly following news that Margot Robbie’s company had acquired the rights to Tank Girl, the Mad Max-esque post-apocalyptic ‘90s cult favorite, the in-development film seems to have acquired a director. That certainly makes a reboot of Rachel Talalay’s 1995 take on the comic far more likely to happen than simply having its rights optioned.

Collider reports that Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, who directed Robbie earlier this year in Dreamland, has been hired for the Tank Girl helming gig. Joris-Peyrafitte showed off plenty of drought-stricken gunplay in the former film, so this sounds like a solid fit for the director. The report also explains that, while the film doesn’t yet have a script, it’s being developed for Robbie to star in — if the screenplay is to her liking, that is.

An action-centric role wouldn’t be unexpected for the actress, who is no stranger to comic adaptations, and this film may introduce a similar team setting to Robbie’s previous genre outings. Jet Girl may reportedly make an appearance as Tank Girl and the rest of her punk group of survivors take down those looking to exploit in their dried-up world.

Before Robbie is anywhere close to being Tank Girl, fans will be able to see her as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and James Gunn’s upcoming Suicide Squad film. The former is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2020.

Next, the filmmakers behind Freaks have scored another win before the film has even premiered. Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky, the pair whose sci-fi tale of Chloe (Lexy Kolker) and her overbearing dad (Emile Hirsch) has been the talk of the town since its sale during last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, have sold another family-oriented film— and this one actually sounds like it’ll be even more Spielberg-esque than their first feature.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures scored the rights to the duo’s Outside the Box, which promises fantasy elements inside its (still secretive) core adventure. Not much else is known about Outside the Box, as Stein and Lipovsky have had their hands full helming the live-action Kim Possible film coming to Disney Channel.

Fans can get a taste of what the duo bring to the table when Freaks hits theaters on Sept. 13.

Finally, those attending next year’s San Diego Comic-Con already have some nostalgic goodness to look forward to — in a medium they may not expect. Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer will be holding a concert smack in the middle of the 2020 convention over at Petco Park. Even if it’s not really affiliated with SDCC, it’ll be hard to avoid considering that it’s just across the street from the convention center.

As Rolling Stone reports, the Hella Mega stadium tour will be at the San Diego venue on July 24, SDCC’s Friday, with the Interrupters opening for the trio of alternative 1990s/2000s legends. Nothing like hearing the news that a beloved ‘90s property will be getting a Netflix reboot, then heading down to hear some hits from American Idiot.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Sept. 20.