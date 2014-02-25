Maria Hill, classic suit + Winter Soldier unmasked in 10 new Cap 2 pics

Some new pics from Captain America: The Winter Soldier have been released, showing off an old friend from The Avengers and the face of Cap’s new nemesis.

The 10 new pics give us a look at The Avengers’ Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) making her return to the Marvel-verse. She was last seen in the pilot for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The new pics also show the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in all his unmasked glory. (SPOILERS) Bucky is definitely looking badass these days.

We also get to check out some new action scenes, as well as some great shots of Cap rocking his classic suit from the first Captain America film. It’s a nice throwback, and we can’t wait to see how it comes into play -- especially considering the new look we’ve already seen in those trailers and posters.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier opens April 4, 2014.

