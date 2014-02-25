Latest Stories

Hilary Swank
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Hilary Swank going Away for Netflix; Chris Evans' Infinite sets finite date; more
Kevin Smith Behind the Panel Daredevil
Tag: Videos
Behind the Panel: Kevin Smith and Jimmy Palmiotti on Marvel Knights: Daredevil
Thanos Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Movies
Joe Russo's first openly gay character in the MCU won't be the last
Agents of SHIELD Season 6
Tag: TV
The hunt for Fitz takes a deep-space twist in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. extended preview
captain-america-the-winter-soldier-anthony-mackie-chris-evans1.jpg

Maria Hill, classic suit + Winter Soldier unmasked in 10 new Cap 2 pics

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Feb 25, 2014

Some new pics from Captain America: The Winter Soldier have been released, showing off an old friend from The Avengers and the face of Cap’s new nemesis.

The 10 new pics give us a look at The Avengers’ Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) making her return to the Marvel-verse. She was last seen in the pilot for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The new pics also show the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in all his unmasked glory. (SPOILERS) Bucky is definitely looking badass these days.

We also get to check out some new action scenes, as well as some great shots of Cap rocking his classic suit from the first Captain America film. It’s a nice throwback, and we can’t wait to see how it comes into play -- especially considering the new look we’ve already seen in those trailers and posters.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier opens April 4, 2014.

(Via Collider)

captain-america-the-winter-soldier-chris-evans-captain-america.jpg
captain-america-the-winter-soldier-cobie-smulders.jpg
captain-america-the-winter-soldier-anthony-mackie-falcon.jpg
captain-america-the-winter-soldier-anthony-mackie.jpg
captain-america-the-winter-soldier-anthony-mackie-chris-evans1.jpg
captain-america-the-winter-soldier-chris-evans-scarlett-johansson1.jpg
captain-america-the-winter-soldier-chris-evans-sebastian-stan.jpg
captain-america-the-winter-soldier-chris-evans5.jpg
captain-america-the-winter-soldier-scarlett-johansson.jpg
captain-america-the-winter-soldier-sebastian-stan.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Cobie Smulders
Tag: Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: