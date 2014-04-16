Maria Hill is back in new pics, info from the final episodes of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The first season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is winding down, and in the wake of Captain America: Winter Soldier, they’re pulling out all the stops to close out with a bang. Now one of our favorite Marvel film co-stars is back on the small screen.

Some new pics from episode 20, “Nothing Personal,” have been released showing Agent Maria Hill’s (Cobie Smulders) return to the series. She was last seen taking a job with Stark Industries at the end of Winter Soldier, and she made a cameo in S.H.I.E.L.D.’s pilot before that. As the team deals with the lingering HYDRA attack, it looks like she’ll be back to lend a hand (or at least provide some intel).

Synopses for the next two episodes have also been released, promising mysteries with Coulson’s long-lost girlfriend and Maria Hill’s role in the leadup to the finale, which will feature Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) return:

Episode 19: “The Only Light in the Darkness”: With their world turned upside down, Coulson races to save the life of his one true love as the mystery of 'The Cellist,' which began in Marvel's The Avengers is finally revealed. Episode 20: “Nothing Personal”: Just when there's no one left to trust, Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) - from Marvel's The Avengers and Marvel's Captain America: The Winter Solider - returns to team up with Coulson as S.H.I.E.L.D. is being destroyed around them.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesday nights on ABC. Do you like the direction of the final run of episodes?

(Via Comic Book Movie)