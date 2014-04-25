Maria Hill returns in clip from next week's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Nick Fury's right hand is back on Marvel television next week, and we've got a clip of her reappearance.

Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his team are short on allies these days, with many of their former colleagues revealed as Hydra sleeper agents and several S.H.I.E.L.D. facilities completely overrun. Now, as the season finale looms, they'll get some help from a familiar face fresh off her appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier: Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). Hill played a key role in defeating Hydra's "Insight" Helicarrier program in Winter Soldier, and with Nick Fury gone to ground, she seems to be the most senior S.H.I.E.L.D. agent left. At the end of the last Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. episode, we saw Agent May (Ming-Na Wen) meeting up with her mother, who was set to take her to Hill, and now it's time for Maria to show up on the show for the first time since the series premiere last fall.

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. official Facebook page just released a 90-second clip from next week's episode, "Nothing Personal," and it features the infiltration of the secret S.H.I.E.L.D. base "Providence" by Col. Glenn Talbot (Adrian Pasdar). Hill doesn't show up until the very end of the clip, but it's clear from the way she appears that she's been busy.

Check out the clip below:

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesdays at 8/7C on ABC.

(Via ComingSoon)