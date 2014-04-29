Latest Stories

Game of Thrones dragon
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 4/17/19: You're one of my favorites
Red Sonja: Birth of the She-Devil
Tag: Movies
Exclusive: Red Sonja scores an early years miniseries in Dynamite's Birth of the She-Devil
Nebula
Tag: Fangrrls
Nebula deserves to kick Thanos' ass in Avengers: Endgame — and it sounds like she'll get to
Tim Seeley Artists Alley
Tag: Videos
Artists Alley: Tim Seeley sketches Valiant's Bloodshot
Maria-Hill.jpg

Maria Hill, Stark (+ Man-Thing?!) come up in new S.H.I.E.L.D. clip

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Apr 29, 2014

Though Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been an uneven ride, the last several episodes have proven the series is at its best when it connects to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, get ready for some big honkin’ connections.

The opening scene from tonight’s new episode of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been released online, and if you’ve been wondering about the aftermath of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this one starts filling in a lot more of those gaps.

It opens with big-screen star Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) having a meetup with rogue Agent Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), and they have quite a bit to say about the downfall of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the deepening mystery of who gave the OK to bring Coulson back to life.

So, what else is Hill talking about? Oh, just her career move to Stark Industries, what they’re doing about S.H.I.E.L.D.’s absence to keep the world safe and ... Man-Thing?!

Check out the clip below and let us know what you think:

Post by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesday nights on ABC. Do you think these big-move crossovers are enough to save the series?

(Via Screen Crush)

Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Cobie Smulders

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: