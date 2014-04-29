Maria Hill, Stark (+ Man-Thing?!) come up in new S.H.I.E.L.D. clip

Though Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been an uneven ride, the last several episodes have proven the series is at its best when it connects to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, get ready for some big honkin’ connections.

The opening scene from tonight’s new episode of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been released online, and if you’ve been wondering about the aftermath of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this one starts filling in a lot more of those gaps.

It opens with big-screen star Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) having a meetup with rogue Agent Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), and they have quite a bit to say about the downfall of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the deepening mystery of who gave the OK to bring Coulson back to life.

So, what else is Hill talking about? Oh, just her career move to Stark Industries, what they’re doing about S.H.I.E.L.D.’s absence to keep the world safe and ... Man-Thing?!

Check out the clip below and let us know what you think:

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesday nights on ABC. Do you think these big-move crossovers are enough to save the series?

