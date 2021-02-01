Marilyn Manson dropped from Creepshow & American Gods following abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson was officially dropped Monday from upcoming episodes of Starz's American Gods and Shudder's Creepshow after his former fiancée, Evan Rachel Wood, accused the shock rocker of abusing her for years.

"Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season. Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse," a Starz spokesperson told Deadline.

Manson had played Johan Wengren, the lead singer of Viking death metal band Blood Death, in two episodes of Season 3 based on Neil Gaiman's bestselling novel. Per show lore, the character was a Norse "berserker," who along with his band was a source of power for Mr. Wednesday in his war with the New Gods, and played an important role in "The Unseen" episode that aired Sunday night.

The trade reported that American Gods' braintrust is using the extra week afforded them by next Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast to figure out how to remove the singer-turned-actor from what was supposed to be a significant part in the "Sister Rising" episode that's scheduled to air on Feb. 14.

The controversy around Manson arose after Wood published on her Instagram disturbing domestic violence allegations that claimed the Antichrist Superstar, real name Brian Warner, was a "dangerous man" who "horrifically abused" her for years. According to Deadline, the two had begun dating in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38, and were briefly engaged before calling it quits in 2010.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," the Westworld star wrote on her account. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail."

She continued, "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Deadline notes that at least three other women also came forward with their own stories of abuse by Manson, though one of those posts has since been deleted.

The allegations prompted a rep for AMC's Shudder to announce it will pull his forthcoming episode from the second season of Creepshow, the Greg Nicotero-led reboot of George Romero's horror anthology series. Manson was expected to feature in one of two segments. No word yet on a replacement.

Manson meanwhile defended himself on his Instagram page, saying the accusations against him are "horrible distortions" and that the relationships he's entered into have been "entirely consensual."

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he wrote. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Starz and AMC aren't the only companies to cut ties with Manson.

The musician's label, Loma Vista Recordings, released a statement saying it will no longer work with Manson, while his agency, CAA, is said to be mulling a similar move, though no decision has been made as of press time.