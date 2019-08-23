Michael Dorn says his Worf show would 'fit so well' into new Star Trek universe

During an appearance at Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Star Trek: The Next Generation actor Michael Dorn talked about his continued commitment to getting a spinoff series about Lieutenant Worf off the ground.

“I am trying to get them to do my Worf pilot," he explained. "I wrote it in 2012-13, and it’s been going like this: a lot of interest, no interest, a lot of interest, no interest ... A guy who was a producer at this one place that I was pitching it came up to me before the meeting and [said], ‘I gotta tell you, your character meant so much to me' ... It fits so well into this new Star Trek universe. It just fits right in there. We’ll see."

With Alex Kurtzman building out the show's entire mythos via CBS All Access, it's not outside the realm of possibility for the iconic Klingon to get his own show now, especially with Patrick Stewart's Captain Jean-Luc Picard coming back in his own series early next year.

“I read [his pilot script] and I called him up and said, ‘How did you do that?," said TNG's Marina Sirtis (Counselor Deanna Troi), who was also in attendance at the con. "He had all the action stuff minutely detailed … I was very impressed with my best friend."

Sirtis also recalled a touching moment that occurred last week on the set of Picard, where she'll be reprising the role of Troi. Apparently, Sirtis was paid a visit by her Next Generation co-stars Dorn and LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), with all of them easily falling back into an old rhythm and partaking in one of their favorite past-times: making fun of Patrick Stewart.

“After [Michael and LeVar] left, everyone was coming up to me and saying, ‘Oh my god, we could hear you laughing. Is that what it was like [on Next Generation]? That must have been the best set ever.’ And it really was. We laughed for seven years," Sirtis recounted. “It was good because we had a lot of fun.”

“The whole seven years were memorable. It was one memorable time," added Dorn.

When asked how long it took him to get into his costume and makeup, Dorn revealed that he would get up at 3:30AM every morning just to be ready for the three-hour application of prosthetics at 4AM; call time for filming was at 7AM. When the show finally took its multi-month break in between seasons, he received a harsh reminder of what it was like to see daylight again.

“The sun was beating in the window and I was like, ‘My God, what is that?! … I didn’t even know that I needed curtains," he said.