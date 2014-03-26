Mark Gatiss will write 2 more Who episodes, and guess which author the Doctor might meet

One of Doctor Who's most prolific writers is back again, and he's got some plans you might be interested in.

Mark Gatiss has had many spins in the TARDIS since Doctor Who returned in 2005. "The Unquiet Dead," "The Idiot’s Lantern," "Victory of the Daleks," "Night Terrors," "Cold War" and "The Crimson Horror" are all on his list of credits.

So, unsurprisingly, after the further success of Gatiss's Who biopic, An Adventure in Space and Time, he's back again, saying, "I am writing for Peter Capaldi. In fact, two episodes."

What can we expect? Based on his track record, historical episodes seem likely. Says Gatiss, "One of the things which new Doctor Who sort of invented was the idea of a celebrity historical -- Charles Dickens, Agatha Christie, Winston Churchill, Shakespeare. There’s three writers there, so I think Jane Austen stands quite a quite a good chance actually ..."

Jane Austen, eh? Well, whether you're a fan or not, she, like Gatiss, was awfully prolific. What kind of adventure might we expect? "I’m not quite sure what the adventure would be," says Gatiss. "Maybe an alien posing as Mr. Darcy.”

A bad boy alien suitor? Seems plausible, in an infinite universe.

