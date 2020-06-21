Mark Hamill says he is 'vocally represented' in every Star Wars film 'except the prequels'

With the revelation that he voices a character in Season 1 of The Mandalorian now a part of the public record, Mark Hamill decided to admit that his mark (get it?) on the Star Wars universe is far more extensive than fans ever imagined.

"Now that @themandalorian secret is out, might as well reveal I am vocally represented in ALL SW films, except the prequels," the Luke Sywalker actor wrote on Twitter this weekend. "Thanks to @matthewood for using me in Rogue One, Solo & the sequels. So, I DO have lines in #EpVII. Hint: Look for parts played by Patrick Williams. #TrueStory."

"Patrick Williams" is presumably an alias used for Hamill's bit parts.

As a prolific voiceover actor, Hamill could have disguised his voice in any number of ways, with some added post-production help from Wood, a longtime supervising sound editor on the franchise.

Here's what we know, though.

Aside from playing Luke in the original and sequel trilogies, Hamill also voiced Darth Bane in Star Wars: The Clones Wars; Boolio (the alien who tells Poe to "win the war") in The Rise of Skywalker; and the Tatooine bartender droid in Episode 5 of The Mandalorian. Unfortunately, his vocal contributions to The Force Awakens, Rogue One, and Solo remain a mystery for now.

We've done some digging, and the end credits for each film don't give up Mr. Williams' contributions that easily. Some eagle-eyed viewers have spotted a William M. Patrick in the "Additional Voices" sections for Rogue One and Solo, but it's unclear whether that person is Hamill. And even if it is, we're no closer to learning who he may have voiced in those movies.

Moreover, who's to say that some of the audio cameos aren't just nonsensical noises? "Vocally represented" is a vague statement that could refer to an entire spectrum of things.

In terms of non-vocal parts, Hamill provided the motion capture for the intoxicated little alien who tries to use BB-8 as a slot machine during the Canto Bight sequence in The Last Jedi.