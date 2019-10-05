Latest Stories

Star Trek Picard
Tag: TV
Star Trek: Picard engages with new trailer, premiere date at NYCC 2019
Lost in Space S2_2
Tag: TV
Lost in Space's second season finds December release date, adds JJ Feild
Lost in Space S2
Tag: TV
What a wonderful alien world: Lost in Space drops first trailer for season two
zombieland.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Look of the Week: Zombieland's style rules
Joker
More info i
Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Entertainment
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Joker to Joker: Mark Hamill raves about Joaquin Phoenix's performance

Contributed by
tomservoprofile
Andy Hunsaker
Oct 5, 2019
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now

The geek debate will always rage as to which version of Joker is the best, be it Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, or now Joaquin Phoenix, but for Mark Hamill, it's certainly a friendly competition.

Hamill, the much-beloved voice of the Clown Prince of Crime from Batman: The Animated Series, has celebrated the release of Todd Phillips' Joker, featuring Joaquin Phoenix's new take on the character, with a rave review and two thumbs up on Twitter. 

More Joker

Joker Hero
Sneak peek: John Carpenter and Anthony Burch put a sly smile on The Joker: Year of the Villain
Ceasar Joker Batman
The best Joker is still Cesar Romero in the '66 Batman TV show, hands down

Ever respectful, Hamill makes sure to also credit co-writer Scott Silver. What will really hit nerds of a certain age right in the heart, though, is the image he posted of all the voice actors of the Gotham City rogues gallery in BTAS in character from back in the day. Their work paved the way for all of these varied interpretations we enjoy today.

So is Phoenix's gruesome take anoint him the new standard bearer, or will Ledger's masterful agent of chaos from The Dark Knight always hold the torch thanks to the Academy Award he won? Does Hamill's malevolent mayhem make him the man, or does Romero's goofball glee give him the go-ahead? Does there even have to be a ranked list or can they all co-exist?

SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Joker
Tag: Mark Hamill
Tag: Joaquin Phoenix
Sign out: