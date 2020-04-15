First look: Mark Hamill and Rosario Dawson have a monster good time in The Last Kids on Earth

The second season of Netflix and Atomic Cartoons’ The Last Kids on Earth will find the titular kids continuing to fight off zombies and monsters in the suburbs — and a pair of the latter will sound awfully familiar to genre fans. The story this time around, taken from the second book in Max Brallier’s series, The Last Kids on Earth and the Zombie Parade, is more of the same: Jack Sullivan and his fellow middle-schoolers of the apocalypse surviving in style. But it’s still a new season, which means newer, bigger, meaner baddies.

For readers of the books — which saw the fifth entry, The Last Kids on Earth and the Midnight Blade, released last year — one of these baddies will be immediately recognizable. Series villain Rezzoch, aiming to dominate Earth, makes her debut this season, alongside Bardle, a wise monster mentor here to help the humans.

Rezzoch will be voiced by genre hero Rosario Dawson, while Bardle's portrayed by none other than Mark Hamill. Now fans can put voice to monster, because SYFY WIRE can exclusively reveal what these characters look like.

Check them out:

Source: Netflix

Source: Netflix

Source: Netflix

Pretty unique, right? Especially considering Rezzoch doesn’t really have a, uh, body. Just sort of a glowing menace. Rezzoch the Ancient, Destructor of Worlds has no use for a puny Earthly body, it seems, at least from what the kids can tell. She was defeated eons ago, only to return now to stir the pot and try to take over once again. Her machinations have opened the portals that are spilling zombies and monsters out unto the real world. The only bright side is that Rezzoch herself hasn’t yet made it through.

Bardle tells the kids all about Rezzoch and her origins in the monster dimension, as he takes them under his grumpy, wise wing. Well, not really wing (though there will certainly be winged creatures at some point), but basically fans can expect a character similar to the newest Star Wars trilogy’s Luke Skywalker — only greener.

Video of The Last Kids on Earth Book 2 Trailer | Netflix Futures

Dawson and Hamill join a cast including Catherine O’Hara, Bruce Campbell, Keith David, and Nick Wolfhard when The Last Kids on Earth’s second season hits Netflix on April 17.