WIRE Buzz: Mark Hamill's Skeletor 'Revelation'; Wizard World cons postponed; Secrets of Sulphur Springs trailer

Mark Hamill is back voicing Skeletor for Netflix’s Masters of the Universe sequel, Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

The streaming platform had already announced Hamill is taking on the role of Skeletor way back in Feb. 2020, but the actor tweeted today that he’s back at the microphone for additional voice-over work as he keeps an eye on the Senate elections in Georgia.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is an anime series that’s bringing He-Man back to the masses. The Kevin Smith show is produced in conjunction with Mattel (the manufacturer of all those He-Man and Skeletor figurines you might have played with as a child).

In addition to Hamill, the show also stars Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chris Wood. No news on when the series will drop on Netflix, though Smith has mentioned on his podcast, Fatman Beyond, that it will air sometime in 2021.

Wizard Brands Inc., the company behind a slew of pop culture cons across the U.S., announced that their New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Portland conventions are all being moved to next January, 2022.

The news doesn’t come as too much of a shock, given that COVID-19 cases are still high in much of the country, and several locales have restrictions prohibiting large, in-person gatherings.

The new dates for the three conventions are as follows:

- Wizard World New Orleans, Jan. 7-9, 2022

- Wizard World Philadelphia, Nov. 12-14, 2021

- Wizard World Portland, Jan. 28-30, 2022

Con-goers who have already bought tickets for the original dates can have their tickets carry over. Because of the global pandemic, Wizard Brands, like many other cons, is also hosting virtual events, and will continue to do so. Those looking for some virtual con action can check out what the company has in the works here.

If the Goosebumps TV reboot can't get here fast enough for you, then Disney Channel has an upcoming live-action, kid-friendly horror series to hold you over in the meantime.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs follows 12-year-old Griffin Campbell, whose family has just moved to a new town to restore the abandoned hotel they now own, in hopes of returning the town to its former glory as a vacation hotspot.

However, as the trailer (below) reveals, the hotel is haunted by the ghost of a young girl named Savannah, who disappeared from there more than 30 years ago. Lucky for Griffin, he won't be tackling this mystery alone, as he'll have the help of his new mystery-obsessed friend Harper. When the duo discovers a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time, they soon learn that the key to solving (and preventing) Savannah's disappearance lies with Griffin's own family.

Video of Trailer | Secrets of Sulphur Springs | Disney Channel

Secret of Sulphur Springs premieres Jan. 15, 2021 with an hourlong special event on Disney Channel.