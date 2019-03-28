Mark Hamill shines Jedi wisdom on that Star Wars: Episode IX 'leaked poster'

There is currently a great disturbance in the Force, and Luke Skywalker is wasting no time in sharing his Jedi insight. The disturbance revolves around a poster image that showed up on the internet this week, and some believe it's a leaked poster for Star Wars: Episode IX. Mark Hamill popped up on Twitter to weigh in, and his response can be summed up in a paraphrased line of his from Star Wars: The Last Jedi — "Amazing. Everything you think about this poster is wrong."

The poster in question prominently depicts Rey (Daisy Ridley), who wears the clothes and hairstyle previously seen in the film's wrap photo. John Boyega's Finn is wearing a white vest that has long been rumored, and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) is also wearing something almost identical to what he had on in the wrap photo. Everything depicted on the poster are things taken from set rumors, such as Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) wearing a helmet again, as well as red-colored Stormtroopers.

What's interesting is who/what is not on the poster at all. There is no title, for starters. Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) and General Armitage Hux (Domnhall Gleeson) aren't there, and neither are returning legacy castmembers Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Hamill himself. In terms of the new, the weird, and the "what the kriff is that," we have a couple of new characters that we don't recognize, but none of them seem to be Keri Russell or Richard E. Grant (unless they're in suits behind masks). There is a shadowy group of figures that could possibly be the Knights of Ren, but the real kicker is C-3PO... not that he's on the poster, but that he is shown holding a Wookiee Bowcaster.

We have a bad feeling about that.

Hamill first tweeted about the image after being asked by a fan if the poster was real. His response was, "I'm pretty sure that's just the (wonderful) work of a passionate fan."

Indie Revolver then got in on the action, writing, "Hate to disagree with Luke Skywalker, but it's real. Maybe not "official" i.e. meant for public consumption or a final version. But it's legit, @HamillHimself."

With the wampa officially poked, Hamill responded to them with, "3PO with a crossbow? OK." He added an emoji that is laughing so hard that it is crying.

We would definitely laugh that hard if we saw C-3PO handling Chewbacca's classic weapon, and for all we know that actually is part of the film. Han Solo (Harrison Ford) memorably borrowed it (and liked it) in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but things would have to be pretty dire for 3PO to turn to Chewie and ask, "Can I try that thing?"

Whether official or not, the odds are good that an official poster (and a title, and a teaser) will be coming up at the big Star Wars: Episode IX panel which is set to blow minds as a part of Star Wars Celebration, which is coming very soon. We're bound to receive something official from that panel, right?

In the meantime, if a Jedi Master astrally projects themselves into your Twitter feed and questions your wisdom, maybe what they are saying is worth listening to.