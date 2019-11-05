Latest Stories

Credit: Omaze
Mark Hamill watched his original Star Wars audition and the results are adorable

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Nov 5, 2019

As part of a new Omaze campaign that will send two lucky Star Wars fans to the Los Angeles premiere of The Rise of Skywalker, Mark Hamill watched his original screen test for Luke Skywalker in 1977's A New Hope

As you'd expect, the results were insanely adorable.

The black and white audition tape finds Hamill verbally sparring with Harrison Ford (Han Solo) on the day that the two legendary actors met for the very first time. More importantly, '70s-era Hamill refers to Han as "Hans" at one point, leading the 2019 version to talk about how no one on set really knew how to properly pronounce names like Han and Chewbacca.

Should they use a long 'a' or a short 'a'? Writer/director George Lucas's answer was as follows: "Well, just say it the way you want to say it and it'll be regional." Remember, this was in a time before Star Wars was a regular part of the pop culture lexicon. Hard to imagine, we know.

Watch Hamill dish on the original film (and the late great Carrie Fisher) in the video below:

In addition to attending the Episode IX red carpet premiere in California, the aforementioned Omaze winners will also get to have dinner with Hamill, who does appear in the final entry of the Skywalker Saga as a Force Ghost.

You can enter to win right here, with all of your financial contributions benefitting the USC McMorrow Neighborhood Academic Initiative. The non-profit helps kids from South and East Los Angeles prepare for college.

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 20.

