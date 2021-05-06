Mark Millar updates Netflix slate, reveals new spy series and 'The Magic Order' back in development

Jupiter's Legacy hits Netflix tomorrow (Friday, May 7), but it's only a tip of the Mark Millar-inspired projects coming to the streamer over the next several years. Posting on the company's official blog Thursday, Millar offered a much-needed update on the subsequent adaptations of his "Millarworld" comics that Netflix scooped up the screen rights to back in August of 2017.

Right off the bat, the prolific comic book writer revealed that he's developing a six-part live-action series set in a world of espionage. "My first since Kingsman, but a very different kind of property," he wrote, teasing that the show's head writer "is someone I’ve been a massive fan of for two decades, and he was the only person I approached. This has the potential to be one of the biggest franchises I’ve ever created. I’m so excited and I hope you will be too!"

The Magic Order is magically back in active development after its progress slowed to a crawl as a direct result of the COVID-19 health crisis last October. "Some time away has given us a chance to come back with a completely fresh look at the material, and we should be getting into our new writers’ room very shortly," Millar explained. In addition, a second volume of the comic (published by Image, the title follows five families of magicians who protect the Earth) launches this October with artwork by Stuart Immonen. A third installment is scheduled to drop "immediately afterwards" with illustrations from Gigi Cavenago.

Credit: Image Comics

American Jesus is also chugging along with Everardo Gout (Marvel’s Luke Cage) and Leopoldo Gout (Molly’s Game) still at the helm. Gout is also on board to direct the series, which follows a 12-year-old boy who discovers that he is a returned incarnation of Jesus Christ. "I’m blown away by the creative choices that Netflix has allowed us, and particularly since this series will feature Spanish and English dialogue," Millar wrote.

Credit: Image Comics

Aside from Jupiter's Legacy, this year will also see the release of Super Crooks, an anime series about a heist concocted by a group of super-villains. Comprised of 13 30-minute episodes, the project (produced by Bones.inc of My Hero Academia) is set to drop some initial footage during June's Annecy Festival.

Credit: Marvel Comics

And last, but most certainly not least, we have the film adaptation of the bunch: Reborn from The Tomorrow War director, Chris McKay. Bek Smith (a graduate of the Marvel Writing Program) is penning the afterlife-centric script, with Sandra Bullock producing alongside Vertigo Entertainment.

Movie versions of Empress, Huck, and Sharkey The Bounty Hunter are also in various stages of development, with a fifth feature — Prodigy — added to the docket with a "phenomenal script" from Eternals writers, Matthew and Ryan Firpo. Created with artist Rafael Albuquerque, Prodigy centers on the world's smartest man who is recruited by governments to solve the problems they cannot.

Credit: Image Comics

