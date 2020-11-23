WIRE Buzz: Mark Ruffalo joins Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project; Chris Columbus on Gremlins 3 hold-up; more

Yet another Marvel all-star has joined the growing and impressive cast of a new Netflix film called The Adam Project. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Mark Ruffalo — known to millions and millions of fans as Bruce Banner/The Hulk — has joined the project.

Ruffalo now becomes part of a cast that already features three other Marvel alumni, although two of them — star Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Jennifer Garner (Elektra) — were in movies that were not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the other hand, a third cast member, Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy), was very much involved in the MCU alongside Banner and the rest of that franchise's heroes.

Catherine Keener (Get Out) has also joined The Adam Project, and more plot details have come to light as well: while the movie was touted as having a time travel element, it's now been revealed that Reynolds plays a man who journeys to the past to seek help from himself at 13 years of age. The younger and older versions of the character have to find their father (Ruffalo), who's the same age as the adult Reynolds, in order to save the future.

Catherine Keener will play the film's villain, a woman who has stolen powerful technology from Ruffalo's character, who's described as a brilliant physicist.

The Adam Project will be directed by Shawn Levy, executive producer of Stranger Things and director of the upcoming Free Guy, which also stars Reynolds and is awaiting a new release date.

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Believe it or not, there is still talk about making Gremlins 3. Although it's been 36 years (!) since the original Joe Dante-directed film came out, followed by Gremlins 2: The New Batch in 1990, speculation about a third entry in the series has been percolating since 2013.

That's when it was revealed that Warner Bros. Pictures was interested in reviving the franchise. Chris Columbus (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone), who wrote the original movie (and skipped the sequel), said as late as last year that he had a screenplay already written, which he would want to direct.

In a new interview with Collider, Columbus was asked about the status of the project and answered, "I would love to do it. I wrote a script, so there is an existing script. We’re working out some rights issues right now, so we’re just trying to figure out when the best time to make that film would be."

It's not entirely clear what those "rights issues" might be, since Warner Bros. released the first two films and recently reacquired the trademark. The first tangible results of that, an animated series titled Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, will arrive next year on HBO Max.

Columbus also hinted that if Gremlins 3 does go forward, he'd like to stick with the tradition of the first two movies and use puppets instead of CG for the creatures: "I would still do it the same way — I would do it as tangible puppets, not CGI. Maybe having — you know we had one stop-motion scene in the first Gremlins, but I don’t think I’d use much CGI in Gremlins 3.”

Marvel Studios

A long in the works sci-fi movie called Boss Level, starring Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts, has found a home at Hulu. According to Deadline, the film will premiere on the streaming platform as a Hulu Original sometime in 2021 after Hulu paid a "low eight-figure" sum for the project.

The film, which was completed by director Joe Carnahan (The Grey) earlier this year, has been making its way to the screen since 2017. That's when the picture was first announced, although a distribution deal with original backer Entertainment Studios failed to go through in early 2018. Carnahan kept adding cast members and eventually got the movie produced, holding a special screening last February in Los Angeles (pre-pandemic) to get buzz going.

Grillo plays a former special forces agent named Roy Pulver, who finds himself reliving the day of his own murder via a time loop. He learns that it's all part of a secret government project and must find the man in charge (Gibson), all while outwitting assassins and protecting his wife (Watts) as he fights to uncover the truth.

Grillo is probably best known as Crossbones in the Captain America movies. Carnahan directed a big screen version of The A-Team a decade ago and was at one point trying to reboot Daredevil at 20th Century Fox, before Marvel got back the rights to the character.