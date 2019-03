Mark Ruffalo reveals the real reason why we haven't gotten a solo Hulk movie, talks Civil War

Mark Ruffalo recently sat down with Collider, where the actor chatted about his Marvel contract -- i.e. how many films the big guy is still contracted to do -- as well as revealing the real reason we’re still waiting for that Planet Hulk movie to blow us away on the big screen. So, how many movies does the Oscar-nominated actor still have on his MCU plate?

"I think it’s four now, but that could always go further. That could include different—I could show up in another character’s movie; I could do Avengers 3 and 4; I could do a Hulk standalone; I could do a combination of those things. That’s four or five, I think."

That’s pretty cool, but standard practice for all Marvel contracts. But it's great to know Mark Ruffalo’s appearances are not specifically limited to the Avengers flicks, meaning he could appear in any other franchise Marvel has on its crowded roster. The next one is, of course, Captain America: Civil War. So, will Hulk Smash something in the upcoming war that’ll pit Capt. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) against Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.)?

"I don’t know if I’m in it yet. I don’t know. Sometimes these things happen at the last minute in this world. I really don’t know where I fit in from here on out, and I’m not sure they do."

However, the real question here is this: Why in holy heck isn’t Marvel giving us a solo Hulk movie? Well, here’s the reason, and it's an interesting angle:

"As far as a Hulk movie, a standalone Hulk movie, Marvel doesn’t really have the rights to that yet. That’s still Universal’s property, so there’s that issue. That’s a big impediment to moving forward with that. Now I don’t think that’s insurmountable, by the way, but I don’t know where it’s going from here for me."

So, that actually explains a few things. But why isn’t Marvel working out a deal with Universal? I mean, if Marvel and Sony can do it with their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, so can Universal. Right, guys? Work. It. Out.

Check out Mark Ruffalo's interview below, and let us know what you think. Do you believe Bruce Banner/Hulk should put in an appearance in Captain America: Civil War? And what do you think about the Universal issue that seems to be standing in Marvel's way?

