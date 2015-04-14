Mark Ruffalo reveals the real reason why we haven't gotten a solo Hulk movie, talks Civil War

Mark Ruffalo recently sat down with Collider, where the actor chatted about his Marvel contract -- i.e. how many films the big guy is still contracted to do -- as well as revealing the real reason weâre still waiting for thatÂ Planet Hulk movie to blow us away on the big screen. So, how many movies does the Oscar-nominated actor still have on his MCU plate?

"I think itâs four now, but that could always go further. That could include differentâI could show up in another characterâs movie; I could do Avengers 3 and 4; I could do a Hulk standalone; I could do a combination of those things. Thatâs four or five, I think."

Thatâs pretty cool, but standard practice for all Marvel contracts. But it's great to know Mark Ruffaloâs appearances are not specifically limited to the Avengers flicks, meaning he could appear in any other franchise Marvel has on its crowded roster. The next one is, of course,Â Captain America: Civil War. So, will Hulk Smash something in the upcoming war thatâll pit Capt. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) against Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.)?

"I donât know if Iâm in it yet. I donât know. Sometimes these things happen at the last minute in this world. I really donât know where I fit in from here on out, and Iâm not sure they do."

However, the real question here is this: Why in holy heck isnât Marvel giving us a solo Hulk movie? Well, hereâs the reason, and it's an interesting angle:

"As far as a Hulk movie, a standalone Hulk movie, Marvel doesnât really have the rights to that yet. Thatâs still Universalâs property, so thereâs that issue. Thatâs a big impediment to moving forward with that. Now I donât think thatâs insurmountable, by the way, but I donât know where itâs going from here for me."

So, that actually explainsÂ a few things. But why isnât Marvel working out a deal with Universal? I mean, if Marvel and Sony can do it with their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, so can Universal. Right, guys? Work. It. Out.

Check out Mark Ruffalo's interview below, and let us know what you think. Do you believe Bruce Banner/Hulk should put in an appearance in Captain America: Civil War? And what do you think about the Universal issue that seems to be standing in Marvel's way?

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;