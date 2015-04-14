Mark Ruffalo reveals the real reason why we haven't gotten a solo Hulk movie, talks Civil War

Mark Ruffalo recently sat down with Collider, where the actor chatted about his Marvel contract -- i.e. how many films the big guy is still contracted to do -- as well as revealing the real reason weâre still waiting for thatÂ Planet Hulk movie to blow us away on the big screen. So, how many movies does the Oscar-nominated actor still have on his MCU plate?
"I think itâs four now, but that could always go further. That could include differentâI could show up in another characterâs movie; I could do Avengers 3 and 4; I could do a Hulk standalone; I could do a combination of those things. Thatâs four or five, I think."
Thatâs pretty cool, but standard practice for all Marvel contracts. But it's great to know Mark Ruffaloâs appearances are not specifically limited to the Avengers flicks, meaning he could appear in any other franchise Marvel has on its crowded roster. The next one is, of course,Â Captain America: Civil War. So, will Hulk Smash something in the upcoming war thatâll pit Capt. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) against Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.)?
"I donât know if Iâm in it yet. I donât know. Sometimes these things happen at the last minute in this world. I really donât know where I fit in from here on out, and Iâm not sure they do."
However, the real question here is this: Why in holy heck isnât Marvel giving us a solo Hulk movie? Well, hereâs the reason, and it's an interesting angle:
"As far as a Hulk movie, a standalone Hulk movie, Marvel doesnât really have the rights to that yet. Thatâs still Universalâs property, so thereâs that issue. Thatâs a big impediment to moving forward with that. Now I donât think thatâs insurmountable, by the way, but I donât know where itâs going from here for me."
So, that actually explainsÂ a few things. But why isnât Marvel working out a deal with Universal? I mean, if Marvel and Sony can do it with their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, so can Universal. Right, guys? Work. It. Out.
Check out Mark Ruffalo's interview below, and let us know what you think. Do you believe Bruce Banner/Hulk should put in an appearance in Captain America: Civil War? And what do you think about the Universal issue that seems to be standing in Marvel's way?