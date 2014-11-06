Mark Wahlberg to star and Peter Berg to direct The Six Billion Dollar Man

The Six Billion Dollar Man is still on its bionic track, with Mark Wahlberg set to star in the upcoming reboot and Peter Berg to sit in the director's chair.

Rumors of Wahlberg starring in the film have been swirling for a couple of months now, but now it looks like it’s almost a done deal.

Here’s Deadline’s report about the upcoming flick:

Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg, the duo behind the critically acclaimed and box office success Lone Survivor, are re-teaming for the feature film version of The Six Billion Dollar Man with various writers circling the project for The Weinstein Co.’s Dimension Films label. (Yes, billion with a ‘b’). Berg will direct and Wahlberg is attached to star in the film about former astronaut Steve Austin who, after a horrific crash of an experimental plane, is saved by doctors when he is fitted with bionic replacements — both legs, his right arm and left eye. With super-human power, he becomes a force to be reckoned with for the government as a secret agent for the Office of Scientific Intelligence.

The story is based on Martin Caidin’s sci-fi book Cyborg. It became a bestseller when it was published back in 1972, and the book inspired the 1970s television series The Six Million Dollar Man, then starring Lee Majors as Steve Austin. The popular TV show had a large fan base and also spawned a spinoff: The Bionic Woman with Lindsay Wagner.

Filming on The Six Billion Dollar Man should begin next year, with Dimension eying a 2016 release.

What you guys think of Mark Wahlberg starring as Steven Austin in The Six Billion Dollar Man? Is Peter Berg is the right man for the directing job?

