Mark your calendar: Supergirl, The Outpost series finale dates set as The CW finalizes fall schedule

We already know The CW has some big premieres coming this fall with a Flash crossover event and the return of Legends of Tomorrow — but what about all the shows coming to an end first?

The network has laid out its season and series finale schedule heading into the fall, led by the series endings for long-running favorites like Supergirl and The Outpost. Supergirl will wrap up its sixth and final season on Nov. 9, while The Outpost will wrap its fourth and final season on Oct. 7. On the season finale side, the second season of Stargirl comes to an end on Nov. 2, though that series is already renewed for a third season.

The end of Supergirl wraps up an interesting and ambitious run, as the series started out on CBS before jumping over to The CW for its final five seasons, where it became more deeply ingrained in the Arrowverse continuity. Though the show might be coming to an end, there will still be plenty of opportunities for the characters to return or cameo down the line. Superman & Lois — itself a loose spinoff of Supergirl — is heading into its second season this fall. So, decent odds we’ll see Kara or some of the gang again at some point.

Looking to the rest of The CW’s schedule this fall brings plenty of big premieres to keep us distracted from the show’s saying goodbye. New game show Legends of the Hidden Temple premieres Sunday, October 10; Legends of Tomorrow is back on Sunday, October 13; Batwoman returns on Sunday, October 13; new series 4400 premieres on Monday, October 25; and The Flash kicks off a big season premiere event on Tuesday, November 16.