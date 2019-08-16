WIRE Buzz: Martin Freeman back for Black Panther 2, Bond car nabs $6.4M at auction, more

Another week, another WIRE Buzz. Today, we've got the latest on Black Panther 2, James Bond's old cars, and Scott Pilgrim's 15th birthday.

Aside from King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), it looks like the Black Panther sequel will feature another familiar face: Martin Freeman's Everett K. Ross of the CIA. Recently chatting it up with Collider, the Hobbit actor spilled the beans:

“As far as I know, I will be [returning]. As far as I know, I will be in another Black Panther. That’s my understanding. As to when that will happen, I don’t know."

Courtesy of Marvel

Ross made his MCU debut in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, overseeing the imprisonment of Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) after the scheming antagonist was captured by T'Challa in Siberia. Agent Ross re-appeared in 2018's Black Panther, seeking to meet with Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) in South Korea. He takes joint custody of the villain with the Wakandan delegation, but is seriously wounded by a gunshot during a successful rescue attempt by Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

T'Challa takes the American to Wakanda, where he is healed by Shuri who utters the now-iconic line of "another white boy for me to fix," referring to her de-brainwashing of Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Once healed, Everett helps T'Challa, Shuri, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) in preventing Killmonger from realizing his plan to take over the world with futuristic Wakandan weaponry.

Ryan Coogler is already locked in at Marvel Studios to write and direct Black Panther 2.

The Aston Martin seen in the 1965 James Bond film Thunderball just raked in $6.4 million at auction in Monterey, California, CNN reports. While the vehicle, a classic DB5 model, was not used in the movie, it was used to promote it. Additionally, it's actually street legal and comes complete with Q's improvements: nail spreaders, tire slashers, smoke screen, and rotating license plates. That's not a joke — those things actually work, but would probably piss off a lot of other drivers if the unnamed buyer actually set them off on a public road.

What makes this so newsworthy is the fact that $6.4 million is the highest (or should we say "spy-est"?) amount ever paid for a 007 car.

Credit: Chesnot/Getty Images

Directed by Terence Young, Thunderball finds Sean Connery's Bond racing against the clock to find stolen nuclear missiles, which SPECTRE is using to hold the world ransom. Notable for its beautiful tropical setting, underwater climax, and horn-heavy opening song performed by Tom Jones, the movie was notoriously remade in 1983 as Never Say Never Again with Connery returning to play Bond and Irvin Kershner (The Empire Strikes Back) in the director's chair.

"We are here to make you think about death and get sad and stuff!"

Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim comic series is celebrating its 15th birthday this weekend (on Sunday, Aug. 18, to be exact) with a party in the titular character's hometown of Toronto, Ontario. A screening of the 2010 film adaptation from director Edgar Wright (and starring Michael Cera as Scott) will be held at The Royal Cinema before a free soiree kicks off at The Beguiling Books & Art.

Since no ticket purchase is required, guests will be admitted on a first-come, first-serve basis, so be sure to get there early if you're in the area and want to attend. And if you do attend, make sure to come in costume because there's a cosplay contest in addition to a guest appearance from O'Malley, a DJ, a live on-stage presentation, and other surprises.

Credit: Oni Press

The central hero of O'Malley's Oni Press comic is a slacker/band member who falls in love with a delivery girl named Ramona Flowers (in the movie, she's played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead), only to learn that he must defeat all seven of her evil ex-boyfriends if he wishes to date her.

You can find more details about the event on its Facebook page here. Please note that the film screening is already sold out.