Martin says Game of Thrones catching up to him is 'alarming' (+ S4 synopsis & pics!)

Yep, we’re still hoping George R.R. Martin is writing like the wind before HBO's Game of Thrones catches up to him and yep, we know he’s not our b**ch.

But that doesn’t mean that Martin, himself, isn't concerned that the show will actually catch up to his own books! After all, The Winds of Winter (the next book in the series) is not finished yet, and Martin still has another one -- A Dream of Spring, the seventh and last planned novel -- to write before his beloved A Song of Ice and Fire saga is completed.

There’s a palpable fear amongst the fans that Game of Thrones is, indeed, catching up to Martin’s novels, literally outpacing them. So, are they really catching up? Martin told Vanity Fair that “They are. Yes. It’s alarming.” However, showrunner David Benioff says there’s really no need to worry:

“Last year we went out to Santa Fe for a week to sit down with him [Martin] and just talk through where things are going, because we don’t know if we are going to catch up and where exactly that would be. If you know the ending, then you can lay the groundwork for it. And so we want to know how everything ends. We want to be able to set things up. So we just sat down with him and literally went through every character.”

Still, Martin is not giving up, and hopes to finish his opus before Benioff and his partner in crime D.B. Weiss wrap the series (which should end with season seven or eight, according to them). Martin says:

“I can give them the broad strokes of what I intend to write, but the details aren’t there yet. I’m hopeful that I can not let them catch up with me.”

Also, thanks to Vanity Fair, we’ve the full-length season-four synopsis. Be aware that there are a few spoilers down below, and you can take a peek at the glorious magazine cover by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz featuring Jon (Kit Harington), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), Cersei (Lena Headey), Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) as well as a very nice pic of Dany with Ser Jorah (Iain Glenn) and her getting-a-bit-too-big-for-comfort dragons.

Here's the synopsis:

"Encouraged by the Red Wedding slaughter in the Riverlands that wiped out many of their Stark nemeses, the Lannisters’ hold on the Iron Throne remains intact … but can they survive their own egos, as well as new and ongoing threats from the south, north and east? While an unbowed Stannis Baratheon continues to rebuild his army in Dragonstone, a more immediate danger comes from the south, as Oberyn Martell, the Lannister-loathing “Red Viper of Dorne,” arrives at King’s Landing to attend Joffrey’s wedding to Margaery Tyrell, and perhaps act on an ulterior agenda. In the north, a depleted Night’s Watch seems overmatched against the inexorable Wall advances of Mance Rayder’s army of wildlings, which in turn is being trailed by an even more formidable foe: the undead White Walkers. As if that weren’t enough, Daenerys Targaryen, accompanied by her menacing trio of dragons and army of Unsullied, is poised to liberate Meereen, the largest city in Slaver’s Bay, which could ultimately provide her with enough ships to sail to Westeros and reclaim the Iron Throne."

HBO’s fourth season of Game of Thrones premieres on April 6.

(Vanity Fair via Winter Is Coming and Comic Book Movie)