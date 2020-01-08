Kevin Feige in early talks for new Marvel 'superhero show' at ABC

Despite its ever-growing streaming slate Marvel’s superhero TV universe may not be completely confined to Disney+. While the company behind Netflix’s recently-canceled collection of Defenders series (Iron Fist, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, and Luke Cage) has been cleaning house in preparation for the launch of its prestigious Disney+ shows — also ending the likes of Cloak & Dagger and Runaways — it seems that ABC is still a possible home for some Marvel content even after Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. comes to an end after its seventh season.

According to Deadline, Marvel boss Kevin Feige is in early talks with ABC to bring a superhero show to the network. That “superhero show” part is important because Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was only tangential to the happenings of the MCU. ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke explained that she was ready to work with Feige on the future of ABC/Marvel content.

“We love our partners at Marvel and we’re sad to see [Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D] go, it’s been a big part of our history,” Burke said. “We’re looking forward to working with Kevin Feige and we’re at the very beginning of conversations with him now about what a Marvel and ABC show might look like. Right now, Marvel’s focus has been on Disney+, as it should be.”

ABC is owned, like Freeform and Marvel, by Disney. Disney also has operational control over Hulu, where the animated Tigra & Dazzler Show is supposed to air (despite recently firing its entire staff). So with all these platforms available — and shows like The Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Hawkeye, Marvel’s What If...?, and WandaVision coming to Disney+ — why is ABC still in the small-screen MCU conversation? Streaming might be the Next Bug Thing, but network availability is a big draw, especially if the investment is relatively low with just one show.

Deadline also ventured forth the idea that, though currently stalled, a planned ABC series about a female superhero could regain some traction.