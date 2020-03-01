Latest Stories

Pirate Hero
Image Credit: Marvel
Marvel announces new mobile game Marvel Future Revolution at PAX East

Contributed by
Donnie Lederer
Mar 1, 2020

In 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, players were able to dress Peter Parker as Spider-Punk. Sometime soon, they’ll be able to play Spider-Punk himself.

While pop-culture fans gathered in Chicago this weekend for C2E2, gamers flocked to the East Coast for their convention PAX East in Boston. Not wanting to leave the gaming community out, Marvel Games held a secret panel for video game fans. Moderated by Marvel’s Ryan Penagos (AgentM), they announced a new mobile game from Netmarble called Marvel Future Revolution. Check out the launch trailer down below.

The game will be an open-world RPG, with players being able to access different realities and play as alternate versions of their favorite characters. The Marvel Future Revolution Twitter page posted some supplemental videos to give us a taste of what’s to come.

While some of the gameplay will probably take place in New York (this is Marvel, after all), fans will get to see new worlds such as Xandearth and the setting of Planet Hulk, Sakaar.

It’s a given we’ll see a plethora of heroes down the line as the game gets closer to release, but for now, rest assured Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, and Captain America will be there to help save the universe.

Red Skull, Baron Mordo, M.O.D.O.K., Green Goblin, and Red Goblin are just some of the villains you’ll be facing when playing the game.

According to Twitter user @JayShockBlast, the panel revealed their focus on a mobile launch for right now, and there is no set release date. Fans can get up-to-date information by subscribing to the official newsletter on the game’s site here. We can only hope their first update is the reveal of what version of Spider-Man this is:

Spider-Man Gold

Image Credit: Marvel

 

 

 

 

