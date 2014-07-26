Marvel announces titles and creative teams for three new Star Wars comics

In January 2015, Marvel Comics will return to the Star Wars universe, and these are the writers and artists who will take us there.

Ever since we heard that Marvel would get the Star Wars comic-book license back from Dark Horse (now that both Marvel and Lucasfilm are under the Disney umbrella), we've been waiting to see what the House of Ideas would do with the characters and locales of a galaxy far, far away. First we got the official news that Marvel will reprint its original Star Wars books in hefty new Omnibus editions, then we heard rumors that one of the planned new Star Wars comics would be a Princess Leia solo series. Now, at last, we officially know where Marvel will kick off its new Star Wars adventures.



At the annual San Diego Comic-Con Cup O' Joe panel headed by Marvel Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada on Saturday, three new Star Wars series were unveiled, along with the writer and artist for each series. All three books will take place between Star Wars and The Empire Strikes Back, in the midst of the Rebellion's struggle, and all three feature some of Marvel's biggest talents.

First, we've got a series simply titled Star Wars, from writer Jason Aaron (Thor: God of Thunder, Original Sin) and artist John Cassaday (Uncanny Avengers, Astonishing X-Men). That series will, as you might expect, follow Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo and friends as they battle the Galactic Empire. Then we've got Star Wars: Darth Vader from writer Kieron Gillen (Young Avengers, Iron Man) and artist Salvador Larroca (Invincible Iron Man, Uncanny X-Men), with covers by Adi Granov (Iron Man, The Amazing Spider-Man), which will chronicle the events in the Star Wars universe through the eyes of its most iconic villain. And finally we've got that rumored Leia book, the five-issue miniseries Star Wars: Princess Leia by writer Mark Waid (Daredevil, Indestructible Hulk) and artist Terry Dodson (Uncanny X-Men, Defenders), which will follow Leia's journey in the aftermath of Alderaan's destruction.

All three series will debut early next year, when Marvel officially takes over the Star Wars comic-book license. Star Wars will hit stores in January, followed by Darth Vader in February, and Princess Leia in March. And to get us extra stoked for these books, Marvel released promo art for each, which we've placed in the gallery below for your viewing pleasure.

So, before Episode VII hits theaters, it sounds like we'll have a lot of reading to do (and we don't expect Marvel to stop at three comics). Get your pull lists ready, comics fans.



UPDATE: Just a few hours after these titles were announced, we've now got some unlettered, uncolored preview pages from Star Wars #1 (via Bleeding Cool), featuring Han and Chewie deep in Imperial territory. So check those out in the gallery too.

