Daredevil Netflix

Marvel auctioning off Matt Murdock’s Red Daredevil suit and other Netflix props

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Mar 21, 2019

Shows like Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist may be no more. But fans can own their very own pieces of the show, with Marvel Television offering several props and costumes from these canceled series up for auction. 

Prop Store is hosting the first ever Marvel Television live auction in association with Marvel Entertainment, featuring original costumes, props and set decoration from Marvel’s aforementioned Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

For two days in August, the London- and Los Angeles-based auction house is auctioning off over 750 lots, including Matt Murdock’s Red Daredevil Suit, Danny Rand’s Stunt Yellow Iron Fist Mask, and Luke Cage’s Bullet Ridden Hoodie Costume, not to mention Elektra Natchios’ Sai and Misty Knight’s Bionic Arm in a live auction at Prop Store’s auction facility in Los Angeles County. 

Out-of-town fans can also bid via phone or online.  

On the plus side for fans of Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, this provides an opportunity for you all to own pieces of your favorite Marvel TV shows. On the down side, this doesn’t bode well for these series getting revived anytime soon. So if Disney does decide to bring these shows back down the line, they'll apparently be starting from scratch.

“The props and costumes created for these series are the living embodiment of the comics come to life,” said a spokesman for Marvel in a statement. “We’re happy to work with Prop Store to give fans this unique opportunity to own authentic iconic mementos that were used to create these beloved Marvel shows." 

Prop Store recently sold such fan-coveted items as Indiana Jones' fedora for $424,000 and Anakin's lightsaber from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith for a whopping $145,000.

Bidding opens in July.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Marvel Television
Tag: Auction
Tag: Daredevil
Tag: Luke Cage
Tag: Iron Fist
Tag: Prop Store

