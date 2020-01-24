Latest Stories

Marvel axes Howard the Duck, Tigra & Dazzler from its Hulu animated lineup

Contributed by
_DSC6634.jpg
Josh Grossberg
Jan 24, 2020

Unfortunately, Howard's a dead duck.

Marvel has taken a shotgun to Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler, ending development on both for the foreseeable future, SYFY WIRE has learned.

The shows were two of four adult animated series the company had been developing for Hulu as part of its Marvel Animated Universe. But with Marvel TV officially shuttered last month and folded into Marvel Studios under the control of MCU architect Kevin Feige, a source close to the production confirmed that the powers that be decided to axe the poor little ducky and his feline and mutant friends.

The remaining 'toons — M.O.D.O.K. and Hit Monkey — will continue to be developed by the streamer, though the highly anticipated animated crossover series, The Offenders, will likely be scrapped as well, since the universe the four animated shows were supposed to share basically imploded.

The move is also the latest blow to befall Tigra & Dazzler, as Marvel fired the writing staff and showrunner Erica Rivinoja back in December after nearly four months into production, as part of a creative overhaul. That show followed two "woke superheroes," the tiger-like Tigra and her X-Men alum best friend Dazzler making their way among the elite in Los Angeles.

The new slimmed down lineup isn't entirely a surprise, given the comic juggernaut's desire to reorganize and streamline its film, TV, publishing, and animation divisions.

That said, this new take on Howard the Duck, under the aegis of writers Kevin Smith and Aqua Teen Hunger Force's Dave Willis, was expected to be a far cry from the infamous 1986 sci-fi bomb brought to you by Star Wars mastermind George Lucas — hailed by some as one of the worst films ever made.

The funny fowl, of course, pre-dates that flick, having first been hatched as a Marvel Comics imprint back in 1973 by writer Steve Gerber and artist Val Mayerik. Despite the failure that was the fan favorite's big screen debut, Howard wasn't done, appearing in a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and almost landing a part in Avengers: Infinity Wars, before getting the greenlight as an adult toon.

A rep for Marvel and Hulu could not be reached for comment. Let's hope Howard lives to quack another day.

