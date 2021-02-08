Storm in Wakanda, the new Wolverine & more: 8 characters we need to power up the MCU

After shattering the fourth wall in the MCU with the inclusion of the X-Men franchise's Quicksilver, WandaVision has changed everything. With the sudden arrival of Evan Peters' Pietro Maximoff, the MCU could now include any number of previously non-MCU Marvel characters who premiered onscreen in the past 20-odd years. Could this mean we get Chris Evans back as Johnny Storm? Highly unlikely, but it does mean we could possibly see some fan favorites like Ghost Rider, Magneto, or even Jubilee join the likes of Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and the Hulk. The more, the merrier.
The MCU now has a whole team of heroes, anti-heroes, and villains waiting in the wings. Daredevil, who starred in his own Netflix series, could be the next to show up if rumors that he'll appear in the untitled Spider-Man 3 film (or the Disney+ She-Hulk series) turn out to be true. It will be interesting to see whether the movies and heroes now dubbed "Legacies" — including both X-Men franchises, the Ghost Rider trilogy, three Fantastic Four films, and characters such as Wolverine and Daredevil — could possibly be tapped in the future.
So with rumors swirling post-Pietro "recast" and anticipation building, we decided to think on which characters previously owned by 20th Century Fox we'd want to plop into the MCU.
Feige and co. have already acknowledged that Netflix characters such as Luke Cage, Iron Fist, the Punisher, the Kingpin, and Jessica Jones could all inhabit the same New York that Spidey does, so we skipped those for this list. While we don’t expect any of these roles to fully materialize in the MCU or fully acknowledge what came before, we thought it’d be fun to see Marvel at least wink at a few more friendly faces from former films and TV shows.
Storm (Alexandra Shipp)
Say what you will about X-Men: Apocalypse, but the third installment of the X-Men reboot did include a number of mutants that X-fans had been clamoring to see again. Storm, played by Alexandra Shipp, was one of these characters.
While portraying a 1980s-styled Storm struggling to find purpose in her younger years, Shipp delivered an excellent take on the character in her debut, but was vastly underutilized in the follow-up, Dark Phoenix. The original X-Men films' Storm, Halle Berry, did a fair job of showcasing Storm’s leadership and prominence on the team, so it would be great to see a return to that status quo if she joins the MCU. Additionally, Storm’s history with Wakanda could be explored if she happens to make her debut in something besides an X-Men movie...
Robbie Reyes (Gabriel Luna)
After a fiery debut in the waning days of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the Ghost Rider’s arc was a refreshing departure for the series, which oftentimes dealt with the fallout from movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Thor: The Dark World, and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Despite the character’s spin-off series being canceled a couple of years back, alongside the demise of Helstrom at Hulu, there could be a place for Robbie Reyes to shine in the MCU. That could be especially true if we happen to meet Mephisto or any other devilish entities in WandaVision or when we finally get to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While seeing Nicolas Cage return as Johnny Blaze could be fun in a mere cameo, Reyes could have more potential down the road.
Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone)
With rumors swirling of multiple Spider-Men in the upcoming MCU Spider-Man threequel, why can’t we get one Spider-Gwen? Whether Emma Stone would be up for such a reprisal is unclear, but if Marvel or Sony ever choose to do a live-action version of Into the Spider-Verse, it’s certain that Spider-Gwen would be a major component.
Considering Gwen played a major role in both The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, and we could be traveling to that universe anyway, maybe grab her for the MCU? Just a thought.
Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy)
In the end, The New Mutants never really had a chance to shine. That doesn’t mean all is lost. As one of the hottest actors of the moment, it would be criminal to let Taylor-Joy slip away, especially since Illyana Rasputin was one of the best parts of the aforementioned film. Her time on the X-Men aside, Illyana’s history alone — battling demons in Limbo, training to be a sorcerer, dying and getting resurrected — could fill a whole movie.
With news that Deadpool 3 is a go at Marvel and with Colossus most likely set to return, it could make sense to bring his younger sister along for the ride...
Magneto (Michael Fassbender)
In the wake of Fox's version of Quicksilver joining the MCU, the question now becomes "when will Magneto, his dad, show up?" Fassbender’s journey through four X-Men films was perfectly transformative as Magneto went from ally and anti-hero to full villain. Additionally, given that the last X-Men movie was set in 1992, folding him into the current MCU wouldn’t be difficult, timeline-wise. (Whether or not the X-Men timelines are something the MCU wants to glance at much less acknowledge is another matter.)
That said, Magneto’s entrance into the fold would change everything moving forward. As one of the most powerful and prominent Omega-level mutants in the Marvel stable, Magneto would likely be a villainous addition on par with Dr. Doom.
Silver Surfer (Doug Jones)
While a hard reboot of the Fantastic Four is probably the best idea for the MCU moving forward, it might be fun to see a return of the Silver Surfer from Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. While the film wasn’t exactly a critically acclaimed hit, Norrin Radd, who was played by Doug Jones, remains one of the most memorable parts of the movie.
Jones, who has a penchant for playing otherworldly characters and creatures from far beyond, said late last year that he “would jump” if ever offered the chance to join the MCU.
X-23 (Dafne Keen)
On her own, Laura Kinney is an incredible superhero and a more than worthy successor of the Wolverine mantle if Disney does decide to keep Hugh Jackman buried after Logan. There’s no shortage of stories about X-23’s hard (and abusive) upbringing in the comics world, but seeing something like Tom Taylor’s run on All-New Wolverine come to life on the big screen would be great.
We all know Marvel is playing a long game so it could be smart to tap into X-23’s (and Keen's) potential early on.
Carter Slade (Sam Elliott)
The first to bear the mantle of Ghost Rider, the man also known as the Phantom Rider had a long comics history of battling evil in the Old West. Perfectly played by Sam Elliott in the 2007 Ghost Rider adaptation, the original Phantom Rider was a guide to Johnny Blaze (Nic Cage). Whether or not we get a new Johnny Blaze or see Cage back in the role, it would be next-level iconic to get Elliott back to reprise the role of drawling ghost mentor and spirit of vengeance.