Storm in Wakanda, the new Wolverine & more: 8 characters we need to power up the MCU

After shattering the fourth wall in the MCU with the inclusion of the X-Men franchise's Quicksilver, WandaVision has changed everything. With the sudden arrival of Evan Peters' Pietro Maximoff, the MCU could now include any number of previously non-MCU Marvel characters who premiered onscreen in the past 20-odd years. Could this mean we get Chris Evans back as Johnny Storm? Highly unlikely, but it does mean we could possibly see some fan favorites like Ghost Rider, Magneto, or even Jubilee join the likes of Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and the Hulk. The more, the merrier.

The MCU now has a whole team of heroes, anti-heroes, and villains waiting in the wings. Daredevil, who starred in his own Netflix series, could be the next to show up if rumors that he'll appear in the untitled Spider-Man 3 film (or the Disney+ She-Hulk series) turn out to be true. It will be interesting to see whether the movies and heroes now dubbed "Legacies" — including both X-Men franchises, the Ghost Rider trilogy, three Fantastic Four films, and characters such as Wolverine and Daredevil — could possibly be tapped in the future.

So with rumors swirling post-Pietro "recast" and anticipation building, we decided to think on which characters previously owned by 20th Century Fox we'd want to plop into the MCU.

Feige and co. have already acknowledged that Netflix characters such as Luke Cage, Iron Fist, the Punisher, the Kingpin, and Jessica Jones could all inhabit the same New York that Spidey does, so we skipped those for this list. While we don’t expect any of these roles to fully materialize in the MCU or fully acknowledge what came before, we thought it’d be fun to see Marvel at least wink at a few more friendly faces from former films and TV shows.