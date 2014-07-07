Latest Stories

Legends of Tomorrow Constantine Sara
Tag: TV
There’s a conspiracy in the Time Bureau in the midseason premiere of Legends of Tomorrow
Into the Badlands 304, Nix
Tag: Fangrrls
Exclusive: Into the Badlands' Ella-Rae Smith on Nix's choices in 'The Boar and The Butterfly'
Into the Badlands 311, Sunny
Tag: Fangrrls
New alliances between former enemies shift the balance on Into the Badlands
Walter Simonson The Breaking of Helheim
Tag: Comics
Comics: Walter Simonson returns to Ragnarok; The Who rock opera gets graphic novel; more
Avengers.jpeg

The Marvel Cinematic Universe gets a jaw-droppingly detailed timeline

Contributed by
CarolPhoto.jpg
Carol Pinchefsky
Jul 7, 2014

Ask any comic-book reader who scratched his head at Jane Foster's work as an astrophysicist or Bucky's prewar friendship with Steve Rogers: The Marvel Cinematic Universe is distinctly different from the comic books and has its own unique history. So how do you keep that history straight? You don't. Two fans have already done it for you.

Rich Drees, the editor/publisher of Film Buff Online, wrote an initial timeline, which was later embellished by Andrew Norfolk, documenting all the major events that happened in the MCU. It's astonishing work.

It starts with the attack of Dark Elves, back in 2987 BC. Other events include young Tony Stark building his first circuit board and Hydra attacking Guernica (!?)—and pinning the blame on the Luftwaffe. Some of these entries have lengthy descriptions, which will impress even the most detail-oriented among us.

The site is laid out in an easy-to-browse manner and includes screenshots of the references, and in some cases timestamps from the nine movies (and counting) the item is referencing. But it's not just the movies that this timeline covers. Important events from Agents of SHIELD are also highlighted, as well as comic books that tie in to the MCU.

It's a fun browse for any fan who has ever wondered when Howard Stark located the tesseract. Check it out here.

Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: LEGO
LEGO War Machine Buster
Avengers: Endgame LEGO sets tease souped-up War Machine, Hulk rematch with Thanos, more!
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Endgame trailer, Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark
Avengers: Endgame could end its global opening weekend with a record $840M
James Comtois
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Steve Rogers Avengers Endgame
New Avengers: Endgame posters confirm who dusted and who survived the snap
Matthew Jackson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Kirk Devecyk and Julien Keermelckbrugge
These French Twitter stars are bringing the best out of the Marvel fandom
Hanna Flint
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0