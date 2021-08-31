Marvel reveals 'tentpole' comics for 2021-2022: 'Avengers Forever,' Daredevil crossover, Kang event & more

Tuesday marked the official birthday of Marvel Comics, celebrating the anniversary of the publication of Marvel Comics #1 all the way back in 1939, and the House of Ideas decided to commemorate the moment in a big way. The publisher unveiled eight new upcoming series, described as "tentpole titles" with major implications for the future of the Marvel Universe, which will begin launching later this year and continue into 2022.

Though Marvel did not reveal official art for any of the new books as of Tuesday afternoon, the publisher did reveal a series of high-profile creative teams for each title, as well as a timeline for when each will arrive, and brief teasers on what to expect.

Among the offerings: A new crossover that continues Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's Daredevil run, a major Fantastic Four event, and a time-spanning Kang the Conqueror story with the future of the 616 timeline at stake.

The titles kick off in December with three new series, beginning with Devil's Reign, Zdarsky and Checchetto's continuation of everything they've been building in Daredevil, as Wilson Fisk wages "all-out war" against Marvel heroes, assembling Thunderbolt agents to battle Daredevil, Elektra, and more. Hot on the heels of the Heroes Reborn event, writer Jason Aaron and artist Aaron Kuder will leap back into the Multiverse for Avengers Forever, a timeline-hopping adventure led by the "Invincible Ant-Man" version of Tony Stark.

Plus, if you're looking for more Kang the Conqueror, Jed MacKay, Kev Walker, Joe Bennett, and Mark Bagley have you covered with Timeless, a story that features the legendary Conqueror fighting to save the 616 timeline he longs to rule.

Then, in January 2022, Benjamin Percy, Joshua Cassara, and Federico Vincentini will do for Wolverine what House of X and Powers of X did for Marvel's mutants as a whole with X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, two interlocked series that tell the story of Wolverine's past meeting his future.

That same month, Rainbow Rowell and Rogê Antônio will launch a new She-Hulk series that will feature Jennifer Walters trying to return to her legal practice, while Dan Slott, Carlos Pacheco, and Rachael Stott will drop Fantastic Four: Reckoning War, an FF event "over 15 years in the making."



Finally, in February, the publisher will launch a new Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur series that will "will bring new meaning to the term 'Marvel Team-Up'"

For a slightly closer look at the still-mysterious announcements, check out the full rundown over at Marvel's website.