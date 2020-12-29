Forget blue and red: Spider-Man gets a new, futuristic costume for 2021 in Marvel Comics

Every new year brings new comic book adventures for the Amazing Spider-Man, Peter Parker, but some years bring with them more change than others. Last week, Marvel Comics teased that 2021 would see the debut of a brand-new Spider-Man costume for Peter's continuing adventures as the webslinger, but also announced that we'd have to wait until March to see exactly how the costume figures into the ongoing story of writer Nick Spencer's Amazing Spider-Man run.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait that long to see the costume itself. On Tuesday, Marvel dropped a press release featuring two variant covers for upcoming Amazing Spider-Man issues drawn by Dustin Weaver, who also designed Spidey's new look. What they reveal is a costume that keeps certain hallmarks of the classic Spidey silhouette while also updating him to something a little more futuristic and a lot brighter than some other recent blue and red suits. Check it out:



Marvel Comics Marvel Comics hide thumbnails show thumbnails

As you can see from the covers, particularly the one featuring a profile image, Weaver's new design for Spider-Man keeps the classic two-toned look of the torso, but trades out the red for white and makes the spider emblem a luminous gold that radiates throughout the suit in a way that makes it glow. Various futuristic details are also there, including a new display of some kind on the back of the hand and what looks like a sort of Iron Man-style helmet hinge behind the jaw. The most striking thing, though, might be the eyes, which retain something of the classic Spidey look while also radiating something that almost looks alien.

“This design was really a collaborative effort between Nick Spencer, Editor Nick Lowe, and I. They reined in the weirder and more techy features I was bringing and helped create something that I think is simple and both futuristic and classical,” Weaver said. “I can't wait to see Patrick Gleason really bring it to life!”

Peter's been through a lot lately between the Sin-Eater, the return of the Green Goblin, and the rise of Kindred. The events of his latest arc, "Last Remains," come to a close this week, but he'll have to spend a little time picking up the pieces. Then, this spring, he'll gear up for a new battle with The Kingpin, which is where this suit will come in. Look for it to make its in-story debut in the pages of Spencer and artist Patrick Gleason's Amazing Spider-Man #61 in March.